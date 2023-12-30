Ideas for teens to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Monday is New Year.

Are you eager to celebrate the birth of 2024 with your mates or family this year?

New Year’s Eve can feel stressful if you are a teenage kid.

Some would want to go out and celebrate with their friends, but because of curfew, it is not possible.

It’s not necessarily that you are not trusted to be safe, it’s just a crazy night of year and anything can happen.

So the best thing for your own peace of mind is to think up ways that they can safely enjoy themselves, and that’s where we come in!

Here are some fun ideas that we know you will appreciate — from slumber parties and nail art sessions to gaming tournaments, karaoke and mocktails!

With teens that are too young to go out partying on New Year’s Eve, preparing a sit-down family meal is a relaxing and meaningful way to end the current year together and toast to the new one.

Make it feel even more like a celebration with sparklers for the kids — especially if they’ll be in bed by the time the countdown comes at the end of the night!

Not sure what to cook?

Find out from your parents what they like to eat around the New Year.

Again, whether your teens are getting ready to go out to a party, or they’re staying in to chill, let them get together to have a New Year nail art session!

It’s a fun activity to do while spending quality time together having laughs and being creative.

Plus, they’ll get to share nail polish and accessories and take fun selfies for their socials.

Some of these Christmas nail art ideas would be perfect for New Year’s Eve!

For teens who aren’t into glamming up and partying, a chilled (but competitive) gaming tournament might be more their style …

… and the great thing is that it works for teens that are staying at home and like to game online, as well as teens who would prefer to get together in someone’s house.

If they’re getting together, don’t forget the party snacks!

Depending on whether you allow your teens to drink or not, they can toast the New Year with homemade cocktails and mocktails!

There are mocktails for children.

Remember parents to keeping young teens out of trouble on New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be a buzzkill if you let them organise the best ever New Year’s Eve slumber party!

With adults not too far away, but enough privacy to be able to have a giggle, your teens will have a fab evening doing whatever it is that teens like to do at slumber parties.

Definitely not for faint-hearted parents — allowing your teens to have free reign of your home for a house party will probably be their dream come true for New Year’s Eve.

There should be at least one or two adults on site or nearby so that they can drop in at intervals to make sure that everyone is safe and having fun.

Alternatively, divide the house up into adult and teen zones for a shared house party!

Creating 2023 vision boards is a fun activity for New Year’s Eve, with everyone starting to think about New Year’s resolutions and manifesting great things for the year ahead!

There are many ways to do this – It could be a group activity for the whole family to do together, or a party activity where kids and teens can make their own creations.

You’ll need plenty of inspiring magazines and old books to cut pictures out of, plus glue, biodegradable glitter and any crafting materials you can find to make them look attractive. Alternatively use a big cork board and pin everything to it!

Putting thoughts and memories into a time capsule and burying it in the garden is a fun activity for teens to do on New Year’s Eve.

They’ll enjoy leaving their mark on the world for someone to find in years to come. Or for them to come back and dig up when they’re adults to enjoy looking back over fond memories.

What to put in it:

A letter

Photos

Treasured trinkets

Friendship bracelets

A piece of artwork

A lock of hair

Coins

The date

Pizza is a fool-proof plan when it comes to keeping teens happy. If you are looking for a casual night in with your mates on New Year’s Eve, just make sure there’s pizza and you will be good!

Team pizza with a movie night, fun games or a dance competition, and you have yourself the perfect teen get-together for New Year’s Eve.

Happy New Year! – nemums/theherald.