ICTs key for speedy attainment of Vision 2030 targets

George Maponga in Masvingo

Government is intensifying the drive to create a digital economy through improved access to Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) especially for rural communities so that no one and no place is left behind in the quest to engender socio-economic transformation.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said improving access to ICTs is one of the key pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) which is one of the steps towards attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Speaking during the launch of schools’ computer laboratories programme that benefited more than 10 primary and secondary schools across Masvingo, Dr Muswere said Government will continue the quest to improve access to ICTs to all Zimbabweans especially those in rural areas.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the need to connect the world virtually adding that improving access to ICTs is key to digital connectivity.

“It is against this background that, as Government we remain resolute in our quest to attain a digital economy and knowledge society, a society where all our citizens have access to ICTs, regardless of their geographical, social or economic status,” said Dr Muswere.

“To that end, we continue to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the ICTs sector, by deploying critical ICTs infrastructure like schools’ ICTs laboratories in our rural communities and districts across Zimbabwe. ”

He said Government is rolling out a number of initiatives to increase the digital footprint in rural areas.

Among the schools that benefitted from the ICTs laboratories are Rumhizha, Nerupiri, Rafamoyo and Mutendi high schools and several primary schools.