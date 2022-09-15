‘ICTs critical in economic recovery’

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) will play a key role in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

In his address at the National Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Contact conference, Dr Muswere said ICT driven services have become the pillar of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The information revolution no longer defines the future of our economies, but the now, as ICT-driven services have become the pillar of the Fourth Industrial revolution,” he said.

“I therefore believe that this conference will go a long way in contributing to our economic recovery and is in line with the ‘Zimbabwe is open for Business’ philosophy that is being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.”

Dr Muswere said the global BPO industry is estimated to be valued around US$6 trillion, and Zimbabwe was well-poised to effectively tap into that lucrative industry.

BPO is one of the fastest growing ICT-based industries that is creating jobs and upon which the new economies are based.

Dr Muswere said the conference forms part of the first large-scale and developmental initiative aimed at positioning Zimbabwe as a global BPO and Contact Centre destination with the objective of creating over 20 000 jobs by 2023.

The long-term vision, he said was to establish Zimbabwe as a global outsourcing destination creating over 50 000 jobs and over US$100 million dollars in forex earnings by year 2030.

Through the enactment of appropriate fundamentals, Government is creating a conducive environment for an ICT-based society.

“To this extent, through the implementation of effective and appropriate policies, our Ministry aims to develop an enabling environment for the creation of a knowledge-based society that will benefit key economic players,” he said.

“The Government has already contributed significantly to setting a platform for the local BPO industry. Continuing Government investment in the education sector has resulted in Zimbabwe having the continent’s highest literacy rate and the most articulate English speakers. In this respect, we will not stop.”

Dr Muswere urged the private sector to keep abreast with global trends with regards to outsourcing and contact centres.

To ensure sustainability, the Government will come up with initiatives that will attract global players to invest into the BPO sector.