ICT resources availed to start Gukurahundi consultations

Yesterday the National Council of Chiefs deputy president Chief Fortune Charumbira said everything is now available to kick-start the programme.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has availed resources that include Information Communication Technology (ICT) hardware and software to start the Gukurahundi Community Consultations led by traditional chiefs.

The President in his Unity Day message said the programme will be led by chiefs who are custodians of culture and also community leaders.

Yesterday the National Council of Chiefs deputy president Chief Fortune Charumbira said everything is now available to kick-start the programme.

“The ICT equipment came last week and the next stage is to train the people who will be using the equipment. After that we will wait for the launch of the outreach by the President then we go to the people,” he said.

This comes after President Mnangagwa last week, in his Unity Day message, said the national healing process led by the Traditional Leadership has now been fully resourced as indicated in the 2024 National Budget vote.

“Our nation is moving forward with hope and determination, crafting a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no community or place behind,” he said.

“The national healing process led by the Traditional Leadership has now been fully resourced as indicated in our 2024 National Budget. Community based programmes are set to commence next year, with a broad array of interventions that will involve the affected individuals and families.

“Under the Second Republic, it is my pledge and commitment that development will be accelerated in those areas that suffered delayed progress, as a result of disturbances. This is the only way to address the needs of these affected communities for genuine and sustainable broad-based and inclusive empowerment.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was a unitary state with many cultures, languages and tribes, united under one national flag and national anthem.

“Our motherland is endowed with great wealth and resources, above and beneath our sacred soil,” he said.

“To fully exploit the opportunities before us for the benefit of all, we must close ranks and focus on nation building. The divide and rule tactics perpetrated during colonialism and being attempted by opportunistic neo-liberals must never be given a foothold in our country. United we stand, divided we fall.

“As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us. Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy remain our collective priority.”

He said the country’s developmental philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, Iibuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo must be distilled right down to the family and community levels.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana on his X handle said the chiefs were ready to do the Gukurahundi Community Consultations.

Mr Mangwana

“Chiefs are now ready to start Gukurahundi Community Consultations. President Mnangagwa has made resources available, including ICT support hardware and software. Who could have guessed that in just five years we would be here?” he said.

The consultations are part of efforts to resolve the emotive issue of Gukurahundi as directed by President Mnangagwa.

They will be followed by a comprehensive strategic plan incorporating inputs from stakeholders, which will guide the Government in terms of implementing some of the resolutions to fully address the subject.

In October 2020, President Mnangagwa met the National Council of Chiefs at State House in Bulawayo on the issue of Gukurahundi, including a number of developmental issues the traditional leaders wanted addressed.

The meeting was a follow-up to previous ones held between chiefs and President Mnangagwa, the last one being a consultative engagement at the same venue between the Head of State and chiefs from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South during the same month.

In the last meeting, it was resolved that traditional leaders will take over the reburials of victims of Gukurahundi in Matabeleland and Midlands while the Government will be involved in funding the process as part of initiatives meant to address the issue and promote national healing.