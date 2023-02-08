ICT programme to empower women, end child marriages

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

Local organisation, Concord Young Women in Business Global, has embarked on training in Information Communication Technology for women across the country to empower them with ICT literacy skills and help end child marriages.

President of the organisation, Ms Apphia Musavengana, said Vision 2030 could only be achieved if women were fully involved in key sectors of the economy, including ICT.

The organisation has footprint in all the country’s 10 provinces.

Ms Musavengana said their main objective was to capacitate young women and end child marriages.

“Our objective is to end child marriages. A girl child must be empowered and we should end the abuse of women with disabilities,” she said.

Ms Musavengana implored women to grab economic empowerment opportunities presented by the Second Republic.

“Your success is in your hands,” she said. “We have lined up a number of empowerment projects, including ICT initiatives that have become so critical in our ever-changing modern world. It is our hope that 300 women we target to empower under this programme will become independent.

“We have also put in place projects that are supposed to support people with disabilities. The projects include training them to be make-up artists and also be manufacturers of soaps and detergents.”

Outstanding students would be supported in setting up businesses.

The organisation was linking young women in business with the rest of the world to empower them at their homes.

“Use this platform to your advantage,” said Ms Musavengana. “We don’t want women who mourn all the time about their financial problems. Gone are the days when women would accept their husbands’ decisions of marrying off their daughters at young ages to deal with poverty.”

The organisation said it would provide financial assistance to women through a revolving loan scheme.

It was also in the process of engaging the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to help women understand the importance of remitting tax to the Government.

Assistance in business proposal writing by the organisation was also expected to create a generation of women who were business-oriented.