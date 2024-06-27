ICT Minister in China

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera(right) receives a gift from Huawei Vice President for Sub Saharan Africa Phil Li While Potraz director general Dr G. Machengete and Huawei president Sub Saharan Africa Hover Gao look on.

Herald Reporter

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera is attending the MWC 24 technology conference, which began yesterday in Shanghai, China.

Today she visited the Huawei Technology Shanghai Research and Development Centre on the sidelines of the conference.

The Huawei team, led by Hover Gao, President Huawei sub-Saharan Africa and Phil Li, Vice President Huawei sub-Saharan Africa, hosted the Zimbabwean delegation that included the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, and officials from the ministry.



They were taken through innovations being made by Huawei, particularly 5.5G deployment.

Minister Mavetera noted that Zimbabwe needs to expeditiously deploy 5G to harness the benefits of smart technologies being developed by entities such as Huawei.

Technology has the power to transform the country and ensure achievement of Vision 2030.

The innovations showcased by Huawei include smart traffic technologies, smart mining, e-commerce and smart routers.