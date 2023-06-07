ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 tickets go on sale

Sports Reporter

TICKETS for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe are now on sale to the public, with the event taking place across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9.

Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement that fans can purchase their tickets to selected matches online at cricketworldcup.com. Tickets will also be sold at the venue gates on match-days, subject to availability.

Charges have been pegged between US$2 and US$10 to enjoy in person the four group matches involving Zimbabwe as well as all the Super Six fixtures and the final.

Spectators will be able to watch for free all the other group matches not involving the hosts.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee Tournament Director Hamilton Masakadza said: “Fans are the lifeblood of the game and I am excited to see tickets going on sale to the public at such accessible prices.

“With the tournament bringing together 10 teams boasting some of the world’s most gifted and talented players, no one will want to miss what is promising to be an unforgettable treat of entertaining and high-quality cricket.

“So, we are encouraging fans to get early tickets to selected matches and to also turn up in their numbers for the other fixtures where admission will be free of charge.”

For the group matches involving Zimbabwe as well as all the Super Six fixtures and the final at Harare Sports Club, tickets are going for US$2 (rest of ground), US$5 (grass embankment and TICSA grandstand) and US$10 (Centurion).

At Queens Sports Club, fans will pay US$2 (rest of ground) and US$5 (grandstand) to watch all the Super Six matches.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 opening match will feature Zimbabwe and Nepal at Harare Sports Club in the capital on 18 June.

Next up for the hosts at the same ground will be a challenge from the Netherlands on 20 June, followed by the blockbuster fixture against the West Indies on 24 June before they face the United States of America in their final Group A game on 26 June.

The 10 teams taking part in the tournament – which will decide the remaining two participants for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in India later in the year – are split into two groups of five.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates make up Group B.

The top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where each team will play three matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.

The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.