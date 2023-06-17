ICC hails Zimbabwe . . .‘a country with proud cricket history’

LET THE GAMES BEGIN . . . President Mnangagwa (with scarf) and ICC’s Sarah Edgar (to the President’s immediate left) as well as senior Government officials, pose with captains of the 10 teams participating in the ICC World Cup Qualifier at the welcome ceremony held at Harare Sports Club yesterday. — Picture: Kuda Hunda

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

INTERNATIONAL Cricket Council Senior Manager — Event Operations — Sarah Edgar yesterday described Zimbabwe as ‘a country with proud cricket history’, as the nation braces for three weeks of high-octane cricket action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The tournament gets underway tomorrow with 10 nations competing for the two slots available for the ICC World Cup finals to be held in India later in the year.

This is the second time Zimbabwe has been granted the rights by the ICC to play the Qualifier on home soil, following the successful hosting of a similar event in 2018.

In fact, Zimbabwe have now hosted four global cricket events in the last five years and the upcoming tournament is expected to be a much bigger success.

This time around, Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on July 9.

“We are surrounded by cricketing history here, but the focus here over the next month is firmly on the future of our sport.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome all players, coaches, support staff and officials to Zimbabwe for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

“The stakes don’t get any bigger in what will be a very competitive event enjoyed by fans looking to see who will join the eight teams that have already booked their tickets to India.

“With two former Men’s Cricket World Cup champions among the contenders as well as emerging cricket nations who are aiming to qualify for the first time, this unique event, featuring teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe will be a showcase of the global game,” said Edgar.

The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier are split into two groups of five teams. Each match will be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India that gives them nine guaranteed matches at cricket’s ODI global showpiece.

The top three teams in each group will progress to the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage, while carrying over their results from the two matches against the other teams to advance from their initial group.

The teams that progress to the Super Six stage will then play the three teams to advance from their opposite group to complete the pivotal match-ups.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will book their ticket to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later this year, while also facing off in a CWC Qualifier final on July 9.

Edgar said the cricket fraternity is looking forward to high level cricket competition during the jamboree. She said Zimbabwe has demonstrated a high level of organisation.

“Each match will be high stakes, with all teams one step away from contesting in cricket’s one-day global showpiece.

“The ICC will deliver our biggest broadcast coverage ever of the Qualifier which will see all 34 matches beamed to a global audience, with 20 of these games, played here at Harare Sports Club and the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo produced to a broadcast specification.

“For the remaining 14 games, the coverage will be produced to a live-stream specification.

“Across our ICC Digital channels, you will see comprehensive coverage, including highlights, short clips, features, live scores and so much more. This will see the eyes of the cricketing world on Zimbabwe, a country with a proud cricketing history.

“On that note, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our hosts, Zimbabwe Cricket, for all the hard work in preparation for the Qualifier.

“Back in 2018 they hosted one of the most exciting ICC qualifying events to date and I have no doubt that this will be similar if not better. Harare and Bulawayo are two fantastic host cities, with excellent venues that will provide a platform for exciting and competitive cricket.”

Edgar also paid a glowing tribute to the Zimbabwe cricket fans.

“Cricket fans in Zimbabwe are as passionate and lively as any in the world and we can’t wait to see the fans packing into the grounds, creating an atmosphere that is unique to this part of the world.

“We are also thankful to our commercial partners and global broadcast partner Star, for their continued support of ICC events and helping to raise the profile of the game.

“My best wishes to all the teams.

“We look forward to an exciting event played in the true spirit of cricket and hope everyone has a memorable experience,” said Edgar.