ICC doles out more ODI status

Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council has given ODI status to five Associate women’s teams with immediate effect as part of the revamped Cricket World Cup qualification pathway which is now distinct from the T20 World Cup qualification pathway.

Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and the USA have benefited from the latest development, which comes just a year after the Zimbabwe women’s team was accorded the privilege by the International Cricket Council.

The ODI performances of these teams will determine their ODI rankings and count towards qualification for the 2025 Cricket World Cup.

The ICC also announced the format and series of the third edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, which kicks off with Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on June 1.

The IWC has been expanded to 10 teams from eight as part of ICC’s commitment to accelerate the growth of the women’s game and will see Bangladesh and Ireland make their debuts in the competition, which provides a direct qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The 10 teams will play eight three-match series each during the 2022-25 cycle comprising four home series and four away series which have been mutually agreed by the participating teams, providing a regular calendar of top-quality competitive cricket for fans around the world to enjoy in between ICC events.

The hosts plus the five top placed teams, will get direct entry to the Cricket World Cup. The remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifier comprising six teams – the remaining four teams from the IWC plus two others who will be selected according to the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said these decisions had been made by the ICC Board in line with the ICC global growth strategy.

“Increasing the number of teams in the ICC Women’s Championship and awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.

“More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we saw at the recent ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“The context that the IWC brings is so important and ensures fans around the world can enjoy meaningful and competitive cricket throughout the year.

“I wish all the teams in the ICC Women’s Championship the very best in this next edition and good luck to Netherlands, PNG, Scotland, Thailand and the USA on what I hope will be a great opportunity to develop in 50 over cricket in their countries,” said Allardice.