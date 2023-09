Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

CCC Ward 18 Councillor Ian Makone has been elected the Mayor of Harare to run the city’s affairs for the next five years.

He will be deputised by Ward 41 Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe.

Cllr Temany Utete (Zanu PF) and Cllr Ian Makone were nominated for the mayoral post while Cllr Susan Chuma (Zanu PF Women’s Quota) and Cllr Kadzombe were nominated for the post of deputy mayor.