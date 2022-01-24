I wont contest in forthcoming by elections, says Zivhu

George Maponga in Masvingo

Former Zanu PF Chivi South legislator Mr Killer Zivhu, who was fired from Zanu PF for treacherous behaviour said that he will not contest in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate.

Mr Zivhu says he still stands by a pledge he made that he will not stand as an independent candidate in a by-election set for March in Chivi South.

The by-election will be to elect a candidate to replace him after the seat became vacant following his expulsion from Zanu PF.

President Mnangagwa has set March 26 as the day for by-elections to fill all vacant parliamentary and local authority seats countrywide.

Zanu PF has since chosen businessman Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou to represent the party in Chivi South.

Recent social media and press reports claimed that Mr Zivhu had a change of heart and was already on the ground campaigning as an independent candidate.

Mr Zivhu reiterated that he will stand by an earlier pledge to back President Mnangagwa and not contest against Zanu PF in Chivi South.

He rubbished reports that he was on the ground in Chivi South campaigning, saying he had not set his foot in the constituency of late and will remain at his Harare home.

He said that he will continue to respect the pledge he made last year to drum up support for President Mnangagwa who is the Zanu PF Presidential candidate in 2023.