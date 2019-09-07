I used to consult ex-President Mugabe, says King Peter

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has revealed how he used to consult former President Robert Mugabe whenever he wanted to make a move in his illustrious footballing carrier. Mugabe died yesterday at the age of 95 in a hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

And, as tributes continue to pour from across the world, Zimbabwe’s most successful captain Ndlovu said he always wanted to give his iconic Warriors jersey Number 12 to the late former President.

“Today (yesterday) is indeed a very sad day for us, Zimbabwe, Africa and the world,’’ King Peter said.

“We have lost our father, leader, friend, hero and an icon. In simpler terms, we have lost a legend. I would like to appreciate what he (Mugabe) did for me as an individual and the pivotal roles he played in advising me, and my former manager Winston Makamure, throughout my footballing career and life in general.

“I never moved to any club without consulting him as a father, to have an input.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns manager had in previous interviews pledged to hand over one of his Warriors shirt to the late former President.

“As per the promise that I made to the world in one of my interviews, which was to be carried in a BBC documentary in which I said my Number 12 special shirt that I wore with pride and joy, would only part with me going Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s way, I would have loved to present it to him.

“I would have wanted to do that while he was still alive to show more respect. As people, unfortunately, only appreciate and honour people when they are gone.

“However, I will make means to have access, through the family, to present this shirt. I would also appeal to fellow legends to help me out.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and may his family, wife Grace and the kids, be consoled in Jesus’ name and may the Almighty God lay his healing Hands upon you all and the whole world to be able to deal with this sad loss.”

Mugabe always spoke glowingly about King Peter.