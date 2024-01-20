I now want to do my jokes in English: MuNigerian

Valerie Mpundu–Lifestyle Reporter

It is confirmed that TikTok after Instagram has been at the forefront of social media since it burst into the scene in the Western market in 2018.

Its popularity further increased during the pandemic, becoming the most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2020.

One person you can’t pass without mentioning when it comes to comedy on social media is Senegalese Khabane Lame, now known as Khaby.

Khaby is the new juggernaut of social media, thanks to his 80 million followers on TikTok (and 26 million more on Instagram), he is beating every record.

He took the crown of the most-followed Italian star on Instagram, stealing that title from the powerful Chiara Ferragni.

Khaby started using TikTok out of sheer boredom in March 2020, when the coronavirus lockdown kept most of the world indoors.

When Khaby started, he did not expect to climb the ladder of success.

But, by simply calling out the internet’s worst life hacks — opening a banana with a knife, or building a contraption to put on shoes — Khaby gained a massive 50 million followers in little over a month.

He was just simple.

Zimbabwe is not left alone as we have our own version of Khaby in Brightmore Mataruse, popularly known as MuNigerian by his legion of fans on social media.

He is simple too!

Everyday, on social media, if you log there are 99 percent chances of coming across his content.

The good thing is that although he has set the pace for fellow content creators as he has adopted the ‘‘Nigerian’’ concept of skit production, he says that he now wants to do his skits in English to tap into a wider audience.

“I now want to focus on doing my skits in English so that I reach more audience. I love Shona and my culture, but have noticed to make it big and Hollywood, I think I should start learning more,” he said.

Born and bred in Kwekwe, the 23-year-old comedian also known as Brytmats Vines attended Ruzvidzo Primary School and Mbizo High School respectively.

After completing his O-Levels he decided to further his academics but got turned down repeatedly by the numerous colleges he applied to. Call it fate!

With his fate sealed unknowingly, he turned to comedy as he would spend most of his time on social media.

Not many people would understand comedy as a career path especially if they are family.

MuNigerian did his first skit on social media and only managed to get three comments of which they were from family members.

“Just like Khaby, I started on a bad note but that did not stop me though. I had three comments from my family members who were supporting me,” he said.

Pushing him to do another skit despite the poor reception he heeded the call from his three bona fide followers and did another skit this time gaining momentum as it increased followers and viewing It might come as a surprise to many as to why he calls himself.

But why then the name MuNigerian?

“I call myself MuNigerian yet Zimbabwean for starters, the best comedians hail from Nigeria. It is also my favourite country and my wish is to go there one day God-willing.”

“I am already well known in Zimbabwe therefore am looking at making an impact in Nigeria and overseas maybe Australia. I will call myself MuAustralian,” he jokingly said.

Based in Harare now the comedian spends most of his time on social media learning from other content creators so as to polish and fine tune his art.

Crafting the mastery of his art, he recreates his skits from the vast Nigerian comedy pool and is inspired by Sydney Talker a content creator in the same circles.

“There is nothing new under the sun. l get my content from Nigeria,” he said appreciating the artistry of East African neighbours.

Had comedy not sealed his fate the comedian would have been a tour guide as he loves traveling and adventure.

“I work with a few travel companies providing entertainment. Creating content can be demanding and one has to be creative to continue being relevant in the market considering the competition within the market.”

Surprisingly, I have faced a lot of challenges but have realised life is so much fun when you have a past to talk about.

“When success comes knocking on your door you will have something to relate to. You do not always have to complain about your plights to everyone choose your audience,” he explained.

To broaden his horizons and remain relevant in the industry he is set to venture into live performances inspired by his role model Trevor Noah.

“Very soon, I will be doing live shows as a stand up comedian. I have managed to launch my trademark regalia the ‘oga outfit’.” Endorsements are hard to come by considering the entertainment market in comedy is flooded such is the case for MuNigerian.”

“I get endorsement deals once in a while. Our market is overwhelmed and competition is very high. I am considering making my skits in English like I said, to expand and attract foreign endorsement.”

MuNigerian said the sky is the only limit.

To him, comedy is a gift that keeps on giving as he exhibits his talents to a multitude of fans on social media.

With huge responsibility comes great criticism and the comedian has not been spared from that backlash.

His legion of fans drives him to scale to greater heights.

“Yes, I receive a lot of criticism, but music soothes my soul and comforts me above all it’s the growth in me following on social media that keeps me holding on and hoping for a better tomorrow.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my fans. Their support means so much to me.”