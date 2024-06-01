I have presided over 400 weddings – MC Lolo

Trust Khosa Lifestyle Writer

She has presided over 400 wedding receptions and is still counting.

Hers is a natural calling from God as she continues to win the hearts of brides, grooms, guests and everyone else, with each event that comes.

Exuding confidence all the time, she does her job effortlessly.

A good stage communicator, she easily gets connected to wedding guests with her witty and yet refreshing jokes.

Unlike other directors of ceremonies who “poach” jokes from social media, she creates her own, which makes her unique.

However, her “ordination” as a wedding director of ceremonies came by default.

Growing up, her strength was in singing and she was determined to go beyond being a member of the praise worship team at her church in Warren Park.

She claims her pastor once gave her a prophecy that she would become one of the most sought-after celebrities in Zimbabwe, which has come to pass.

In her case, she was determined it was a musical calling and nothing else.

And, seven years later, she has presided over a whopping 400 wedding receptions.

In these seven years in the game, she has found phenomenal success.

After all, the number seven signifies perfection in biblical numerology.

In short, this is the true story of MC Lolo, one of Zimbabwe’s finest directors of wedding receptions.

She recently threw a party for some of the brides she offered her service as a “thank you” present.

With her career-burning trail of success, many would want to know who is this MC Lolo.

“My name is Lorraine Ruvimbo Mtoko, born in a family of three, being the last born.

“I did my primary education at Warren Park 1 Primary School and my secondary school at Mtoko High School.

“In my family, I am the most talkative person. My father died in 1996, and my mum is alive,” says MC Lolo.

Outlining her goals as the people’s favourite director of ceremonies.

“My vision is to have my school called Academy of Grooming of MCs, whereby I will be teaching the girl child how to be a good motivational speaker.

“My role model is my mum, I love her because she is one person who always tells me the truth, whether I am wrong or right, she doesn’t care how I feel, she always whips me in line.”

Narrating how her career as a director of ceremonies started, she explains:

“I love my microphone; I do my job with a passion, although it started as a joke as many people thought I would become a pastor since I was talkative.

“I remember when I was in Grade 4, a certain man of God called Apostle Raymond Mujeyi gave me a prophecy saying I had been anointed to become a top celebrity.

“To be honest I was convinced I would become a top musician, but God had other plans for me.

“At school, I used to participate in debates and poetry, which boosted my confidence.”

MC Lolo, who defied the odds to make it in the male-dominated field, reckons her breakthrough as a wedding director of ceremonies came in 2017.

“It was hard for me to be recognised in this male-dominated, but I started by doing church events.

“On 29 April 2017, there was a certain lady who saw me at a bridal shower and she liked me.

“She took my number and then she said to me, ‘I want you to be my wedding MC,’, which I have never done.

“I didn’t tell her that it was my first time. Little did I know she was the daughter of Brigadier General TE Dzirutwe and the wedding took place at KG6 (now Josiah Tongogara Barracks).

“I gave it my best and the guests enjoyed my services. I saw God’s hand which allowed me to launch my career before the powerful people like army chiefs,” she recalls.

Like any other director of ceremonies, MC Lolo believes originality has made her unique.

“What makes me different from others is that I don’t take jokes from WhatsApp groups or Facebook pages.

“I create mine, I do my job in my way and I don’t copy others.

“Some of the jokes that I crack during weddings come through dreams.

“Added to that, the way I dance and control the crowd makes me different from others,” says the entertainer whose moniker comes from her first name Lorraine.

As she basks in the glory of success, Lolo sees the grace of the Lord as she basks in fame and fortune.

“To be honest, I see God’s hand as a female creative in this game.

“Zvamanje manje zvima male Mcs must sit down as people now enjoy my services.

“Gone are the days when people used to look down upon us as we are now in control.”

Unlike other directors of ceremonies who are short-changed after rendering their services, MC Lolo has a way of dealing with defaulting clients.

“I have contract forms, which I make my clients sign and everything which I do will be in black and white.”

In her line of business, MC Lolo says she has seen quite a lot.

“The worst event I did was a wedding ceremony, which was supposed to start at 9am but the groom didn’t show up.

“The bride cried and I was also disappointed although I realised that the groom had his reason.

“There other worst event was when a lady stormed from the crowd when the marriage officer asked if there was a person who was against the wedding taking place. She presented the groom’s three children and the event was cancelled.

“My happiest moment was being invited to become a director of ceremonies at President Mnangagwa ’s 81st birthday celebration last year.

“I was humbled by the honour since it was my first time entering the State House.”

Besides, the big breakthrough in seven years, MC Lolo still gets along with emerging emcees.

“My advice is to see the upcoming master of ceremonies following their heart.

“You must be original and do your own thing. Be humble and the Lord will lift you.

“On top of that, take this task as a profession, and you need to be time conscious and be ready to study the nature of guests you are hosting.”

Besides being a director of ceremonies, MC Lolo is a gifted musician.

“I am a very good singer. My wish is also to become an events planner and make an impression.”

As a multi-tasking personality, MC Lolo has devised a way of balancing her schedules.

“I always make sure I put my things into place in time work, home.

“I always balance my things well, I have no problem in balancing what needs to be balanced,” she says.

Taking stock of her honours in this game, MC Lolo can’t thank her partners enough.

“As part of my achievements, in 2021 I received two awards – Best MC of the Year.

“I hosted high-profile people’s events, including Greatman Gwaze’s wedding ceremony, Mai TT’s wedding receptions, and President Mnangagwa’s birthday.

“I have also hosted the Zimbabwe Couples Annual Awards. All in all, I have done more than 400 wedding receptions, which is quite an achievement for a female creative like myself.”