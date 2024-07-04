I have no intention of running for third term: President

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has reiterated that he will not seek to go beyond his second and final term in office.

Speaking to party supporters in Mutare where he commissioned a fruit and water-processing plant at Mutare Teachers’ College this afternoon, the President said he is currently serving his final term.

He said the party’s constitution dictates that after every five years, there will be a Congress to choose a President who will have two five-year terms.

“I did my first five years, so I am serving my last five years, which I will complete soon and I will go to rest,” he said.

“We will go to Congress and look for someone who will succeed me. My days to rest are close; we will go to Congress and choose the one who will follow my footsteps,” said the President.