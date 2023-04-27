I cast bad luck on DeMbare, claims disgruntled Ghanaian player

NOT MINCING WORDS . . . Former Dynamos’ Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah threatens to cast a bad luck spell on the Glamour Boys if they fail to give him the US$200 which he claims they owe him

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos’ Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has sensationally threatened to cast a bad luck spell on the Glamour Boys until the Castle Lager Premiership football giants pay him US$200 which he claims they owe him.

Appiah was at DeMbare for the past two years and his contract was not renewed upon expiration at the end of last year.

He is back to his West African country where he is currently clubless.

However, he has been nagging Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze since the beginning of the year demanding the club pays him his US$200 share in prize money for finishing third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last year.

Dynamos players were each given US$200 for their third-place finish but Appiah didn’t receive his.

He is said to have destroyed club property and as per his contract, his share of the prize money was supposed to be channelled towards the repair or replacement of the same.

Appiah was staying at a house in Greendale, using Dynamos property but he is said to have returned only two blankets after claiming the bed had been broken.

He shared the house with Taimon Mvula, Tinashe Makanda and Albert Eonde who are all said to have returned their items intact.

However, Appiah has rubbished those claims and insists Dynamos won’t prosper in the field of play as long as they don’t pay him the money in question.

In fact, Appiah told Maunganidze before the start of the season to look out for where Dynamos would be after playing their Match-Day 5 encounter.

DeMbare were supposed to play Highlanders in week five but that match was shelved to pave the way for the two giants’ Independence Cup final showdown in Mt Darwin.

The Glamour Boys played their fifth match of the season against Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

They failed to stamp their authority in that match and lost 3-2 to drop down the standings to seventh with eight points to their name.

“I want to notify you that you people are owing me my money. You will come back to me or I will come back to you again.

“I am saying this because I worked for Dynamos. Dynamos is owing me. It’s the money that I worked for.

“Everybody (all players) has got his money. After five games, you will come back to me. I am not saying anything but I know you will get back to me,” Appiah told Maunganidze back in February, via WhatsApp chats in possession of The Herald.

“If you people want to win this league… God is there for everybody. I don’t know why you people kept my money. That’s the money I have worked for. Everybody has received their money except me. I know after the fifth match, either you will come back to me or I will come back to you,” he said in another instance.

When contacted for comment, Appiah told The Herald that Dynamos will struggle this season if they don’t pay him the money.

“After the season (last year), we were in third position, they (Dynamos) gave everybody US$200. It’s the prize money, it’s the money that I have worked for. They (Dynamos) were just saying the house that we were staying in, we were six or so and they removed two and four were left,” he said.

“They are talking about some beds, televisions and fridges. I don’t know what they are talking about. But I told them that after the fifth game (of the season), they will see where they will be. If they like, they will give me my money or if they don’t like they must keep the money.

“No matter how they are going to try, they will struggle unless they give me my money.” The former ZPC Kariba man said Dynamos is a good team with good coaches who are capable of winning the league title this year but they are set to struggle badly if they don’t clear his debt.

“They will not be relegated but the position that Dynamos finished in last season (third), they will not finish in that position this season.

“Even top four, they won’t be there, even in any respectable position, they will not be there, but they will not be relegated.

“They must give me my money; that’s money I have worked for. If they think these are empty threats, I am going to give them a clue. We beat Cranborne Bullets and Bulawayo Chiefs at home last year, all these teams we beat them…

“This (poor form) has nothing to do with coaches, Dynamos must give me my money. God is there for everybody”.

Maunganidze said Appiah knows what he ought to do as per his contract given he destroyed some club property.