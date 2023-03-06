I am not an awards person: Agatha

Arts Reporter

Gospel diva Agatha Murudzwa says she is an emissary of God sent to preach His word through music and does not believe in “earthly” awards and riches.

Although she was nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards on three occasions, the songbird says her management and record label submitted the entries without her consent.

She made this revelation ahead of the release of her 15th album titled “Press On Volume 1”, which coincides with his 20th anniversary.

“I’m not an awards person because I’m not doing music for competition or fame. I use this talent as a way of spreading the word of God through music.

“I believe I was ordained to carry out God’s work and He is the only one who is going to reward me reward me,” she said.

Agatha, one of the most consistent female gospel artistes in Zimbabwe, believes most local awards are not won on merit.

“I have been following local awards and I have realised that some of the deserving people are not rewarded despite being talented.

“In my case, I was thrice nominated for the Namas but I was against the idea.

“I made it clear to my recording label and management that I was against the idea because I am not into music for competition,” she said.

Now in her mid-40s, the Mutare bred queen of praise and worship, she believes the best reward she has in her life is the ability to touch hearts of many through her spiritually uplifting songs.

“Being consistent is the best award that I have to my credit because it has made me a favourite of many.

“I feel honoured when people testify that my music is changing their lives.

“This positive feedback gives me the zeal to soldier on as well as confidence to continue recording more music,” she said.

She, however, conceded that it has not been an easy journey for her during the past two decades in the game.

“The journey was really tough but the Holy Spirit keeps on pushing me to do God’s work that I was sent to perform and bring back lost souls to Christ,” she said.

The mother of four, is upbeat her legacy is in safe hands as she celebrates 20 years as a professional musician.

“One of the milestones that I am going to celebrate next month is the ability to raise my four children in a Christian background.

“I was blessed with three girls and one boy. The eldest, Tafadzwa, who is 24, sings better than me. I have since roped her in my band but I will allow her to do her own things.

“I am caring mother who will not block my kids’ dream. I will always support them as they have been supporting me as well.”

Agatha, who is married to church pastor, said she was doing her ministry through music.

“I prefer being called Mai Mufundisi at church and not being worshipped as is the case in other churches that I have attended.

“Preaching the word of God through music is one of the milestones that I will be celebrating this year with my family and fans.

“God has been making wonders in my life and I am just grateful to him that I have lasted this journey,” she said.

She, however, said will be marking these celebrations with a heavy heart after losing both parents in a short space of time.

“My father Peter Murudzwa died in 2017 while our mother Deliwe Kamutimbe died in 2021. I might be a mature woman but there are times when a parent is needed.

“I child will always remain a child as long as their parents are still alive. In my career, I got all these blessings from my parents who had faith in me.

“I will always thank them for blessing my musical journey even though the gift came from God.”

As part of her celebrations, Agatha will launch her 15th album on March 31 at Radio Zimbabwe Courtyard supported by Mai Patai, Namatai Chinyerere, Ben Dzanamombe and Pastor Norest Matende among others.

Her album is laden with 15 tracks namely “Aripo”, “All is Well”, “Kwangu Musauye”, “Tinobuda”, “Paridza Jeso”, “Ndovimba Medley”, “Pora”, “Regerera”, “Vhumbamira”, “I’m Grateful” among others.

After the ZBC launch, Agatha will proceed to Mutare for another launch at Queens Hall on April 29.

Besides her forthcoming album “Press On Volume One”, Agatha boasts of a rich catalogue of albums.

These comprise “Fambai Neni” recorded 2003, “Ndimi Mwari” (2005), “Ngatitye Mwari” (2007),

“Hupenyu Hwangu” (2009), “Mwari Anotiona” (2010), “Press On” (2011), “No Pain, No Gain” (2013), “Grace Period” (2015”, “Breakthrough” (2016), “The Living Word” (2018), “It is well” (2019), “Ukholo Lwami” (2019), “Zvitsauko” (2020) and “Ikem” released in 2021.