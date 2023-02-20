‘I am misunderstood, but now mature’

Arts Reporter

Outspoken dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda reckons resilience and hard work have made her remain in the game for over a decade.

In an interview, Bev, who is no stranger to controversy, believes she is misunderstood because of her raunchy dances.

“People think if it is Bev she always strips,” she said. “We have some shows where we know that if it is a family one we know how to dance accordingly. But they should never expect me to dance family shows stuff in bars with drunkards.”

Bev said even some of the promoters and artistes sometimes failed to understand her.

“The likes of Alick Macheso whom I do shows with can testify how good my group is and how it enthrals fans,” she said. “I have shared the stage with a lot of artistes, but I have respect for Baba Sharo.

“He is humble. To me he is a father who looks at talent not personalities.”

Bev clashed with Batswana artiste Slizer, born Naledi Kaisara, in her maiden show in the neighbouring country over the weekend.

She said she performed in areas between Gaborone and Francistown.

“It was my first time to do a show on that side,” she said. “They had booked me alone, but I insisted that I go with my group. I was clashing with Slizer.

“She is my friend, we have no grudges. It is just a clash. She did her stuff and we did ours. Like always I delivered fireworks.”

Bev said at her last United Kingdom show she performed alone, but now went to Botswana with her group to shine.

“In future, I would prefer a show with myself, Slizer and Makhadzi,” she said.

Bev, who is a regular entertainer at Jejeje Sports Bar in Kuwadzana 2, described her shows as “always on point.”

“There are a lot of bars in Kuwadzana, but when I perform at Jejeje Sports Bar all the revellers will be after me,” she said. “One of my best shows at Jejeje Sports Bar was one we did last month.

“There was Andy Muridzo, Wasu in other bars and myself performing in another, but I heard that mine outclassed others as it was fully packed,” she said. “After I finished my performances, I heard people then went to Muridzo’s show.”

Bev said she was actually doubting if she would fill the bar on the day since Wasu had a strong following of sungura fans and Muridzo had a band, yet she was just a dancer.

“I was shocked to see the show packed to the brim,” she said.

Jejeje Sports Bar manager Tatenda Feremenga, commonly known as “Boss Tindo,” said Bev was their usual guest as she never disappoints.

“Almost every month we book her twice for shows,” he said. “Our fans are always demanding her due to her mouth-watering performances. Some come from as far as Warren Park to witness her performances. We just hope to maintain our cordial relations with her.”