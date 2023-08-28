‘I am humblED by your trust’

Zvamaida Murwira and Wallace Ruzvidzo

FOLLOWING his re-election to a second term, President Mnangagwa yesterday heaped praises on Zimbabweans for their peaceful conduct during the electoral period, exhorting the nation to unite, maintain peace and put shoulder to the wheel towards building a prosperous Zimbabwe for all.

The President said his victory is for every Zimbabwean because “that which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us”.

Magnanimous in victory, President Mnangagwa called on the losing presidential candidates to join him in working for the nation in the true spirit of the philosophy Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday at State House in his address to the nation following the announcement of the Presidential election results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday night where he was duly declared as winner, beating his closest rival, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC.

President Mnangagwa, who was Zanu PF candidate, retained the presidency after he garnered 2 350 111 votes which constituted 52,6 percent against CCC leader, Mr Chamisa who got 1 967 343 votes, representing 44 percent of total votes cast.

“I thank most heartily all those who contested in these elections, in particular the Presidential candidates. There are no winners or losers; but one united people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

During the elections, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans demonstrated that the country was a mature democracy, as evidenced by the peaceful conduct before, during and after the just ended harmonised elections.

In expressing his gratitude to Zimbabweans, the President said he was “humbled” by the trust and confidence they have bestowed on him.

“At the outset, I want to congratulate the nation for our peaceful conduct before, during and after the election processes. This is who we are as Zimbabweans. We fought for the right to vote over a 16-year armed protracted liberation struggle.

“The democracy and right we have exercised, through our vote, was paid for by the supreme sacrifice of many sons and daughters of our great country. I thus, commend the nation, across all provinces, for the huge turnout in exercising this sacred right to vote.

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy. In line with our Constitution, we are collectively deepening and entrenching constitutionalism, the rule of law and good governance in our beloved, motherland,” he said.

“The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow country men and women have reposed on me, to once again serve as President of our great country, Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said the country would continue on its development journey towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy, leaving no one and no place behind.

Zimbabwe’s churches also received special mention from the President for their role in championing peace throughout the electoral period.

“Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil. We shall forever remain a united, peace-loving and resilient people, from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, proudly singing one national anthem, under one national flag.

“May I pay tribute to all our churches for promoting peace and harmony. In this post-election period that we are now entering, let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment. That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us,” he said.

“We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation. I want, therefore to congratulate all the national institutions involved in the conduct of election, in particular the independent Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.”

President Mnangagwa said there was still a lot of work to be done ahead.

“There is much more work to be done. Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind.”

President Mnangagwa thanked foreign observer missions for remaining objective while also charging them to continue on that trajectory till the conclusion of their missions.

“I equally take this opportunity to thank the various Election Observation Missions who have been witnessing our electoral processes without bias. As a sovereign State, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions, as they conclude their work.”

Going forward, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to hit the ground running in ensuring productivity across all sectors.

“I further call on us all to return to work with a greater sense of purpose towards increased production and productivity across all sectors. We are a hardworking people and more success is ahead, as we accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030, guided by our philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo,” he said.

According to the Presidential election results that were announced by ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, at the National Command Centre, there were 11 candidates that contested in the Presidential race and the number of total votes cast was 4 561 221 and of these, 92 553 were invalid.

The total voter turnout was 68.9 percent.

Results for other political parties and candidates were as follows: United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), Elizabeth Valerio 6 989 (0.2 percent), Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Douglas Mwonzora 28 883 (0.6 percent), FreeZim Congress (FZC), Joseph Makamba Busha 18 816 (0.4 percent), Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD), Trust Tapiwa Chikohora 10 230 (0.2 percent), Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP), Blessing Kasiyamhuru 13 060 (0.3 percent), National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Lovemore Madhuku 5 323 (0.1 percent), National People’s Congress (NPC), Wilbert Archbald Mubaiwa 53 517 (1.2 percent), the United African National Council (UANC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa 7 053 (0.2 percent), and Democratic Opposition Party of Zimbabwe (DOP), Harry Peter Wison 6 743 (0.2 percent).