I am confident of victory: President

Zvamaida Murwira and Tendai Rupapa in Kwekwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says he is confident of victory following yesterday’s harmonised elections and has urged Zimbabweans to maintain the peace and tranquillity prevailing across the country.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, said this while addressing journalists soon after he and members of the First Family had cast their votes at Sherwood Park Primary School Polling Station, Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency in the Midlands Province.

He said by casting his vote, he was performing his duty as a citizen to determine who will be the President of the country.

“I have done my duty as a citizen of the country to decide who should be the President of this country, I have made a decision that I know him,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the level of interest in electoral processes continues to grow as compared to past years when numbers of voters were relatively low.

“This time around there has been more awareness than in the past, there has been a high turnout. We now have more than 6 million registered voters, last time we had about 5 million, so we have one and half million more. We shall have a high turnout this time around and I think there was a huge publicity and most people, even our younger generation, are very interested to cast their votes because I have seen in the media, that for the first time (they are saying) we want to show that we also have rights and make our decision which is very good,” said President Mnangagwa.

Asked if he felt he will win the election, President Mnangagwa said: “If I think I am not going to take it then I would be foolish. Everyone who contests, who goes into a race, you go into a race to win, that is precisely what I am doing.”

He added that his message remained that of peace.

“My message is peace, peace before, during and after elections,” the President said.

Zanu PF candidate, Cde Tichafa Chitare, won Ward 31 of the Constituency unopposed after no other party or individual filed nomination papers when the Nomination Court sat in June.

President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party was strong in the area and no individual or political party would want to take chances wasting time and resources.

“This is because Zanu PF is very strong here, no one is just willing to lose his or her money for nothing when you know you will lose, this is where I stay. It’s principally Zanu PF but those with money to waste they can come but those who are careful will not,” said President Mnangagwa.

In a brief interview, the First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa, said she was happy with the process.

“The polling officers are assisting voters and they are doing it so well without any hassles. I am happy with the electoral process,” she said.

Presiding officer, Ms Loice Kwashira, said the process had been going on well.

She said she felt excited and humbled to preside over a polling station where the President and the First Family cast their votes.

“Everything is going on well. No challenges have been faced so far. We have assisted a few people mainly the elderly. Naturally I feel excited and humbled to preside over the voting process involving the First Family,” said Ms Kwashira.

Zanu PF candidate Cde Jacob Chokururama is battling it out with Mr Obert Manyere of Citizen Coalition for Change in Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe National Assembly Constituency.