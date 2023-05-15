Hwedza Govt offices complete

Victor Maphosa

Mash East Bureau

ONLY a few touch-ups are left on the construction of the Hwedza district Government Complex being built at Hwedza centre in Mashonaland East ahead of its official opening later this year.

Construction of the district offices is being funded by Government, which is keen to ensure its employees, who are scattered around, often in rented premises, are housed under one roof, a measure which will also expedite service delivery across the district.

Also, the district civil registry offices are above 95 percent complete, where e-passport services will be offered, among other important services.

Completion of these offices will be a major benefit to Hwedza people, who are currently travelling to Marondera or Harare for passports applications.

The Second Republic is committed to ensure that critical services are accessed by all, closer to their homes and is making sure all stalled projects which bring these services to the people are completed.

This week, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Ms Fananai Madambi, who was representing the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Jorum Gumbo, toured these offices to have an appreciation of construction progress.

“I am pleased to be here today at this important event where we are witnessing the progress in the construction of the Hwedza Government composite office block and the Registrar’s offices which are being implemented under the auspices of the 100-Day cycle programme.”

She said the two buildings showed the commitment by Government to develop rural communities as well as bringing basic services closer to the people. More importantly they were in sync with the Constitution which in Section 13 stated: “The State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level to endeavour to facilitate rapid and equitable development and bring about balanced development of the different areas of Zimbabwe, in particular a proper balance in the development of rural and urban areas”.

Citizens want public services in reasonable time and in a professional manner. But that requires public servants to have the necessary infrastructure to deliver. “It is therefore regrettable that for a long time, Hwedza District did not have adequate office space to accommodate all Government departments.

“It is for this reason that the Second Republic has committed itself to ensure that all stalled projects are completed in order to benefit the targeted communities. Regrettably, the Hwedza Government composite office block and Registrar’s offices fall in this category of stalled projects.

“The office block was started in 2003 and Registrar’s offices in 2002 but both stalled due to funding challenges. A lot of progress has now been made,” Ms Madambi said.

“The successful completion of the Government office complex will no doubt alleviate the institutional accommodation challenges that have for a long time affected Government departments in this district. In addition to improving the ambience of the Hwedza rural environment, the composite office block will also help reduce Government expenditure on renting private sector office space.”

“I am happy that once the Registrar General’s offices are completed, they will bring relief to the Hwedza community because they will no longer have to travel long distances to Marondera to get important documents such as passports, birth and death certificates whose access is guaranteed by the Constitution. In addition, the offices will help to de-congest the Marondera offices since services will now be locally available.

“Allow me to commend the Department of Public Works and the contractors for their efforts to have the structures at the level they are today. The preference for local contractors is indeed commendable and resonates with His Excellency’s philosophy that Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo. In addition, it will promote the growth and viability of the local construction industry and the creation of more jobs in the sector”. The Hwedza community has applauded the Second Republic for the developments.

Mr Better Choto said travelling to other towns for services like passports issuance will now be history.

“Our lives are changing for the better. The New Dispensation has brought this development to the people and we are grateful.

“Many people are sleeping at Makombe building in Harare just to apply for a passport. However, that will soon be history. We will get our passports nearer and we are thankful,” he said. Mr Peter Mutsatsa also from Hwedza said Government’s decision to also develop rural areas is a step in the right direction.

“We will get all our services in one place. We pray that these offices are finished soon so that we are served.”

Ms Emily Phiri also from Hwedza said they will no longer have to spend a lot of money travelling to Harare for passports and other documents.

She called on Government employees to work hard and serve the nation.

“It is pleasing to note that we will get all services at one place. We will not have to walk up and down across Hwedza Centre for Government services. What President Mnangagwa has done for us is commendable, we thank him for this development.”