Hwange commends Govt over devolution funds

Fairness Moyana in HWANGE

HWANGE Local Board has commended the Government for financing several developmental projects in the mining town through devolution funds and the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) programme.

The local authority has managed to embark on various key infrastructural development such as the rehabilitation of two strategic roads and the construction of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block at Nechibondo Primary School using devolution funds.

The ECD block can accommodate over 100 learners. Before the construction of the block learners were being subjected to hot seating, which impacted negatively on their school work.

In an interview, Hwange Local Board acting town secretary, Mr Paulos Mabhureni said great strides had been achieved through devolution funds and other Government interventions.

“Devolution funds have played a significant role in enabling us to embark on numerous developmental projects that have impacted positively in our community.

“Through the use of these inter-governmental transfers namely the devolution fund and ERRP, we have managed to embark on transformative projects, which otherwise we would have struggled to undertake through our own funding,” he said.

“As you are aware infrastructural development is one of the major pillars of the National Development Strategy 1, which is aimed at realising Vision 2030 while simultaneously addressing the global aspirations of Sustainable Development Goals and Africa Agenda 2063.”

Mr Mabhureni said through the ERRP, they rehabilitated two strategic roads in their jurisdiction.

“We also managed to carry out numerous routine road maintenance works, year in and year out. Through the use of the devolution fund, the local authority managed to erect a perimeter fence at Empumalanga Clinic to enhance security at the primary health care facility,” he said.

“A water storage reservoir was also installed at the clinic to ensure the availability of water. We also constructed a medical incinerator for the appropriate disposal of used medical waste.”

“The devolution fund also enabled us to construct a state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development (ECD) block at Nechibondo Primary School in 2022 at a cost of about US$150 000. We managed to fence the facility and also fully furnished the four classrooms using the money,” he said.

To ensure efficient and quality service delivery, the authority bought a 10 cubic metre tipper truck, tractor and fire engine using devolution funds.

“In our 2024 budget, we have budgeted for the construction of a new primary school, carrying out a valuation roll and a master plan, procuring service delivery vehicles as well as plant and equipment through the utilisation of devolution funds,” said Mr Mabhureni.

He said over the years, the council had been facing challenges in terms of offering effective service delivery largely due to depleted service vehicles, and inadequate equipment.

“The devolution fund will assist us in bridging this gap. We are also looking at completing a state-of-the-art flea market to accommodate about 150 informal traders, who will then pay rates and taxes thus contributing significantly to the growth of the local economy,” said Mr Mabhureni.