Hurungwe district councillors sworn in

8 female councillors selected under the quota system in Hurungwe.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

COUNCILLORS from the country’s second biggest rural district, Hurungwe, this morning took oaths of office the Hurungwe Rural District Councils’ offices in Magunje.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the presence of acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Felistas Mtetwa, political parties representatives and families of the elected councillors.

The ruling party Zanu PF managed to scoop 25 seats out of the total 26 wards with one going to the opposition, CCC.

A total of eight female councillors selected from the quota system also took their oaths of office.

These include former Hurungwe West legislator, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who doubles as Zanu PF chairman and provincial state minister, former Hurungwe legislator under quota system in the 2018-2023 term, Goodluck Kwaramba and 2023 Zanu PF primary election aspirant, Joyleen Munduna.

Zanu PF got slots from the quota system while the opposition got two.

Hurungwe district development coordinator, Mr Andrew Tizora, in his welcome remarks, challenged the councillors to work hard to help develop the agric-and-mining rich district.

The newly sworn-in members are expected to undergo a two-day induction training workshop in Kariba next week.