Hundreds defect from MDC, join Zanu PF

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Contrary to claims by the opposition parties and overzealous political commentators that Zanu PF is lethargic and incapable of attracting new members, the party is receiving overwhelming inquiries from many people that wish to join the winning team, Zanu PF acting secretary for information and publicity, Dr Mike Bimha has said.

Dr Bimha said over the weekend, a number of people defected to the revolutionary party due to its sound policies, which are meant to uplift the general populace with 400 members from Manicaland province, 400 from Midlands and 200 members from Marondera joining the party.

Interestingly, Dr Bimha said there are large numbers of people that are re-joining Zanu PF from MDC in particular and other small political formations.

“The bottom line is that it is now clear to most people that Zanu PF is determined to achieve its developmental goals through its positive, progressive and inclusive policies. We know that our enemies are doing everything possible to derail our progress but the people of Zimbabwe know very well that they and they alone are responsible for their own future.

“Our doors remain open to everyone who wants to come and join the only true people’s party.

“The party is pursuing all its manifesto commitments and promises albeit on a carefully balanced basis given that the country is still struggling with the deleterious impact of economic sanctions that continue to slow down the uninterrupted growth of the economy.

“Despite all the limitations and challenges, we are grateful to all patriotic Zimbabweans who can see clearly the efforts that the ruling party is making to create the right conditions for development,” said Dr Bimha.

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of the party, the country has witnessed steady infrastructure development such as road rehabilitation, dam construction, Innovation hubs at tertiary institutions, setting of industrial hubs in rural areas, rehabilitation of power stations to ensure uninterrupted power, reviving of some companies among others.

Dr Bimha said massive work has gone into improving the public infrastructure across the board, through support extended to the peasant farmers, cotton farmers, the SMEs with focus on the youth and women.

“The work that has been undertaken in the last three years is now so visible that most citizens can see the efforts of Government to fight backwardness, exclusion and poverty.

“Yes, we are not there yet but the determination to do all what is required to bring about meaningful change is evidenced by the tireless and relentless work by His Excellency President Mnangagwa who is not stopping at anything to ensure that Zimbabweans get the result they deserve from their leadership,”.

“We are proud that many people who thought that the opposition offered any hope now see clearly that the future lies with Zimbabwe’s revolutionary party and that outside it would be a waste of time,” he said.

The party, he said, embraces all the returnees to the party and assure them that their decision to come back home is the right one and the party will ensure their full integration into Zanu PF membership structure.