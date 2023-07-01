Hundreds complete First Lady initiated waste recycling course

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa urged the graduates to put the information and skills obtained during the training to transform their communities.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

Hundreds of people from eight districts in Mashonaland Central yesterday graduated after completing a waste recycling programme initiated by environment patron, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady’s philanthropic programmes have become a magnetic force attracting people of all ages and gender, with school-going children and the elderly also participating in the training programme on recycling.

Waste recycling is the second biggest industry in the world, feeding raw materials into the agriculture and clothing sectors, among others.

Pushed by the deterioration of waste management in the past two decades as local authorities ran out of ideas and resources to manage waste, the First Lady, patron of the environment and secretary for environment and tourism in the Zanu PF Politburo started training and capacitating communities on recycling skills and initiatives.

The graduation ceremony held at the Bindura University of Science Education campus becomes the fifth after those for Mashonaland West, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West and Manicaland.

The First Lady urged the graduates to put the information and skills obtained during the training to transform their communities.

Her wish is for the graduates to be recognised by their local authorities.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Director of Environmental Management Services Mr Steady Kangata, Dr Mnangagwa said: “This will ensure that you get registered with the local authority and the Environmental Management Agency. This will bring the accountability and traceability necessary to monitor the continuity of your efforts. “This will afford you access to necessary technical backup and funding mechanisms. For your business to be successful you need to rally behind the national clean-up campaign.

“By so doing you will perpetuate the ultimate thrust of the programme of going behind the broom. Your being active in communities and keeping the focus will remain a vital cog towards sustainable solutions in sound waste management.”

The First Lady said the allocation of workspace was the most critical element for people in waste recycling.

She urged the graduates to be innovative and start by using backyards while following the right channels and procedures to get an allocation of land by local authorities to set up formal businesses.

She encouraged the graduates to create community bases as recycling enterprises.

“As a group, it is better to deal with all streams of recycling material or focus on a few depending on the facilities available and be guided by technical expectations,” she said.

“I, therefore, call upon all technical departments and willing partners to come on board and ensure the graduates set off well in their recycling business. This is the time for Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprise Development and other ministries to spring at the opportunity as we forge towards Vision 2030.

“No one other than ourselves can create the future we want. I look forward to watching you become strong players who will grow the recycling sector to become a significant contributor to the national gross domestic product.” Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said the graduation ceremony came when the province was upscaling the recycling sector.

She said waste recycling would reduce the accumulation of residual plastic waste in the environment.

“Plastics have become the main pollutant of concern and this present a perfect opportunity to bring all sectors including generator users, waste collectors and all support systems towards a common consensus on managing plastic pollution,” she said.

“The devolution of the national clean-up venues around the province shows Government commitment to ensure that no place and no one is left behind in waste management issues.

“Major emphasis is now on recycling as we have noted that trash can be turned into cash. As a province, we are looking forward to luring investors into the recycling industry.”

She applauded stakeholders and local authorities for a job well done in cleaning their environments and good waste management practices.

The increased population in the urban centres had turned community-holding bays into dangers since the refuse collection had not been consistent.

“We call upon waste recycling companies to come into the province and create green jobs for our people. We urge local authorities to start considering the separation of water at collection points to enable the recycling process.”

EMA provincial manager Mr Robert Rwafa said 662 graduates received certificates in recycling, under the theme of recycling as a business.

The programme was an initiative by the First Lady.

“The objective is to inspire and capacitate communities in recycling initiatives. The programme is proof that there is life and money in waste. Recycling is big business and we want people to consider recycling as a business opportunity,” he said.

Mr Rwafa urged local authorities to separate waste during collection.

Environmentalist Mr Ronny Mbaisa who came to motivate people in Mashonaland Central said he started in Mabvuku collecting bottles while others laughed at him, but now he is flying to different countries while running a big business through waste management.

It was brisk business as people clamoured for artefacts by community-based organisations exhibiting at the graduation ceremony.

Mr John Marire was selling sun hats, handbags, pavers and other artefacts from recycled materials as people bought his products during the ceremony.

“Business was good today and this is the first time for me selling many artefacts. People like our products and I am open to teaching others so that more people can venture into recycling,” he said.

Ms Francisca Tembo, who started a community-based organisation called Hama maoko in 2010 said she managed to send all her children and grandchildren to school through recycling.

Denherere Tasha (20) thanked the First Lady for equipping the youth with the requisite skills to start low-cost businesses.

He said recycling was like killing two birds with one stone because the environment is kept clean while people are earning money.