Human capital development key in achieving NDS1

Ivan Zhakata and Mutsawashe Mashandure

Human capital development is key in achieving the National Development Strategy (NDS1) as the country strives towards an upper middle income economy by 2030, secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo has said.

Addressing youths in Harare, Dr Chitepo said young people must be equipped with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

She said Government has embarked on a drive to establish at least one vocational training centre in every district to ensure alternative education pathways were made available to disadvantaged youths and communities.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation recognizes the importance of strengthening, promoting and guiding vocational skills training and entrepreneurial development among youths and communities thereby fulfilling the principles of Heritage Education 5.0,” Dr Chitepo said.

“The training focuses on market driven and community based technical, vocational skills and entrepreneurial development approach as outlined by the Training For Enterprise (TFE) model adopted deliberately by the Ministry. The training closes the skills gap by equipping the young men and women in the informal sector, rural and urban economy with skills that improve their employability, self-employment in productive decent work.”

Mrs Linda Chipoterera from Elevate Trust said their aim was to enable Zimbabwe’s young people to accept change, arm themselves with knowledge and become globally competitive.

“If Africa is to end up becoming the largest marketplace for skills for the world’s business we all have a shared responsibility to ensure that we are educating today’s youth to become tomorrow’s business leaders,” she said.

President of the Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) Mr Brain Nyagwande said there was a need to mentor youth so that they can create opportunities and adhere to appropriate career counseling.

“Let them gain the abilities they will need for both while abstaining from drugs. Young people around the world, not just in Zimbabwe, mark this day with great significance as we work to realise Vision 2030. This day is significant to us as the Zimbabwe Youth Council,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chairman Mr Mike Kamungeremu said the provision of young people with the appropriate skills was a crucial component in helping the nation achieve its goals and aspirations.

“All parties concerned must be aware of the need for training programs for our kids, workshops, and awareness campaigns that can help educate the necessary skills to take us to that goal.”