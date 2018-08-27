Huge turnout for Shekhinah at Unplugged

Senior Arts Reporter

South Africa’s Shekhinah Donnell pulled a massive crowd over the weekend at her debut concert in Harare during this month’s edition of Unplugged. The “Suited” singer put fans into a frenzy with her hour-long set in which she belted most of her hits including “Different” featuring Mariechan, “Please Mr” and “Back To The Beach”, a collaboration with Kyle Deustch.

Shekhinah sealed off her flawless act with “Suited”, proudly an anthem at Unplugged, the monthly live concerts focusing on young talents.

She kept the crowd of over 3 000 fans who thronged ZB Bank Sports Club up on its feet while singing along to her music.

Shekhinah, who turns 24 next month, effortlessly delivered a memorable act.

There was a touch of class, talent and the perfect sound made the night one to remember.

Earlier in an interview backstage, Shekhinah said she was pleased to be in Zimbabwe for the first time.

“It feels great to be in Zimbabwe which is one of the most talked about countries in Africa,” she said in reference to geopolitical situation.

Her performance followed on the success of yet another concert by a South African rapper Nasty C last weekend.

Shekhinah is the former South African Idols finalist who studied for a degree in Live Performance.

As a singer-songwriter Shekinah outdid herself through her uninhibited voice which she effortlessly uses to make great songs as well as creating a vibe around herself.

Shekhinah announced her arrival on the mainstream music scene with “Let You know” featuring Sketchy Bongo and “Back To The Beach” alongside Kyle Deutsch, both chart topping singles were released in 2015.

Her debut album dropped on October 6, 2017 under Sony Music Entertainment Africa in digital download format.

Shekhinah has also done several associated features with DJ Slique and Black Coffee, one of the sought after deep house producer and DJ.

Other highlights included performances by Buhle, Magitare Live who performed mostly cover versions and the DJs Trill Angel, Reverb 7 and TK Beats.

Unplugged is sponsored by Coca-Cola, ZB Bank, Nyaradzo Funeral Services and Hwindi Car Hire.