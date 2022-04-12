Huge turnout for IDs campaign

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

The ongoing mobile registration for identity documents has seen high turnouts at most of the 59 extra points across the Midlands, provincial registrar Ms Agnes Gambura has said.

Government launched a countrywide exercise for mobile registration from April 1 to catch up on demand and this is expected to end in September.

Ms Gambura said the mobile teams had reduced pressure at the district registry offices, which were being overwhelmed by people seeking the critical documents.

She said the province deliberately established mobile centres in remote areas to assist the disadvantaged.

“We are however being hampered by poor network as we seek to collate the figures from the mobile sites and what it means is that we will be visiting these mobile points physically to collate the figures,” she said.

In Kwekwe, mobile sites have been established in Mbizo and Amaveni and four sites in Gweru’s Mkoba suburbs.

Ms Gambura said mobile teams are working from 7am to 5pm.

The Gweru District Registrar’s office had a high turn out, with some people complaining of the slow pace at which they were being served.

“We are very happy that Government introduced this registration exercise to assist us but the challenge is that the officials are very slow.

“It’s frustrating; I came here at 5am and its now around 2pm and I am still to be assisted,” said Ms Samukheliso Ncube, who said she was turning 17 and needed an identity card.

Silobela legislator, Cde Manoki Mpofu, said most people seeking documentation were still travelling to Kwekwe.

“I think there is also need to inform the public about this noble exercise. Many of our youths who need documents still congest the district registrar’s office in Kwekwe because they are not aware of this exercise.

“We need to go around informing people as local leadership about this exercise.”

Chief Sogwala of Lower Gweru said the exercise was helping a lot of his subjects.

“We have a mobile centre which was established here recently and its helping us a lot. Some were failing to get transport fares to travel to Gweru and are being assisted from their doorstep,” he said

There are 59 mobile centres established across the Midlands province.