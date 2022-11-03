Hubby in court for assaulting wife

03 Nov, 2022 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Hubby in court for assaulting wife

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

A HARARE woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her husband who assaults and harasses her in front of their children.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the order to Loise Rapozi who dragged Jonathan Mudzagada to the Harare Civil Court.

Rapozi told the court that her husband insults and beats her in front of their children whenever he gets drunk. She said that the children were now afraid of him and she was tired of the abuse.

“Whenever my husband comes back home drunk he beats me up and harasses me in front of children by calling me a prostitute.

“Moreover, he does not allow me to attend funerals let alone socialise with others in the community.”

In response, Mudzagada tried to justify himself saying that his wife was promiscuous and that if she wanted to continue with that behaviour it was better she divorces him.

“Your honour, this is my wife for 13 years and I only beat her once on October 10 after she had brought her boyfriend to my house.

“If she prefers to continue having boyfriends it is better she leaves my house,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting