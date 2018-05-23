Hre City target Shabanie scalp

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

RESURGENT Harare City, the capital’s best performing Premiership side, could ease into third place today if they continue with their fine form against struggling Shabanie at Rufaro.

For a team that was preparing for life in Division One, Harare City have surprised even themselves with their best start to a Premiership season.

Englishman Mark Harrison has turned a team that appeared clueless at the end of last season when they were relegated, into a competitive outfit, which has only lost once in 12 starts and won five games.

Moses Muchenje, who crossed the floor from CAPS United in the off-season, has warned his teammates not to let their form fool them into complacency.

“We are enjoying fantastic form. Our main advantage over the other teams is that we don’t have any pressure,” said Muchenje.

“We know our targets and so far so good. We have played some tough teams already but we have shown that we are a team good enough to compete at this level.

“We have a group of good players who are capable of reading the game. So many times, we have trailed but still exhibited the character to fight back.

“Shabanie is a good team capable of beating any team in the Premiership. They might be seemingly struggling but they are dangerous.

“We are enjoying our place in the top-flight and we want to continue with that trend.

“The fact that we are in good form should not creep into our minds and let us lose focus. We want to compete and pick as many points as we can including in the match against Shabanie.

“We are one team which respects opponents and we will approach the match against Shabanie the way we have approached other matches.’’

Meanwhile, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has retained the squad which did duty in their goalless stalemate against Highlanders on Sunday for their tie against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports stadium this afternoon.

Makepekepe are win-less in their last four encounters and will be desperate to pick maximum points against the Kariba side at the giant facility.

The Green Machine dominated play against Bosso but they still failed to break the hosts.

Chitembwe dropped defender Dennis Dauda in his match day squad against Bosso and the gaffer appears content with his team’s performance against Bosso and has stuck to the players who made their way to Bulawayo over the weekend.

Captain Stephen Makatuka is also not part of the team as he is still nursing an injury.