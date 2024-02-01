HPA launches free cervical cancer screening 

Mutsawashe Mashandure Herald Correspondent

In a bid to create awareness that cervical cancer is curable if detected early, the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe (HPA) launched a month-long free cervical cancer screening and treatment exercise.

The exercise began on Wednesday and will run until the end of February.

The organisation is conducting the exercise in partnership with the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) the Nurses Council, Allied Health, the Pharmacist Chemistry in Zimbabwe (PCZ), Medical Dental Practitional Council in Zimbabwe (MDPCZ), the Natural Therapists Council and many other organisations at their clinic in Belgravia, Harare.

Speaking in an interview today in Harare, the HPAZ public relations officer Persistance Maunga said the related aid-free early cervical cancer screening and treatment were designed to create awareness that cervical cancer was curable.

“I think this is an opportunity for ladies to come for cancer screening because early detection is the best way we can treat cancer. Cancer is just like HIV, but because people fear being operated on, cancer can be cured.

The (ZNFPC) sister in charge, Uvone Mapwashika, explained how cervical cancer starts and its causes.

“Cancer begins in the abdomen, while it mostly affects any woman from the age of 18 to 56 who has ever been sexually active with another person.

“The cervical cancer might be caused by smoking, radiation, and exposure to certain chemicals, however, it can be treated by seeking surgery and chemotherapy,” she added.

Speaking at the same event, Mrs Sharon Dhondo was encouraged to come for the free screening.

“My fellow women should come for this opportunity because the easiest detection is when the cancer can be treated.

“Some of the women died because they were afraid to be operated on; an example is my neighbour. She got a seek, and doctors dictated cancer, but the doctor wanted her to go under surgery to remove her abdomen; she refused. Right now, my friend has passed away, ” she said.