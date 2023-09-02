How Zanu PF changed face of Chitungwiza

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

The ruling Zanu PF is a party that delivers. Its works over the past five years are there for all to see.

Massive infrastructure development has been evident across the country with roads being rehabilitated, dams constructed and airports getting facelifts.

Several signature projects were commissioned with more underway such as the Mbudzi interchange and rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu Highway, among a host of others.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind, every citizen will feel the impact of these projects.

Urban areas that had been run down by successive incompetent and corrupt opposition councilors can attest to Zanu PF’s hand of redemption.

Among urban areas that immensely benefitted is Harare’s dormitory town of Chitungwiza, a place where development was foreign under the leadership of the opposition in its changing forms from MDC, MDC-T, MDC-Alliance up to CCC.

A spate of recalls, infighting and serious divisions within the opposition led to a leadership vacuum in Chitungwiza which saw the appointment of Zanu PF acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka.

He only steered the Chitungwiza ship for a year, but this was enough time to at least change the face of the town.

The outgoing mayor’s one-year reign resulted in the rolling out of development programmes that improved people’s livelihoods both at council and beyond.

Within a space of a year, using council funds he acquired a fleet of two 15 tonne tipper trucks, four service trucks, two ambulances, refuse compactors, a grader, a compactor roller and backhoe machine.

Such kind of equipment was last bought in 1987, interestingly when Zanu PF was still in charge of the affairs of the dormitory town.

To improve the comfort of the ratepayer, all tower lights are now working with sewer lines being replaced across the town, while areas such as Pagomba that were known for perennial sewer bursts having been rehabilitated.

Municipality workers’ pay arrears were in excess of 47 months when Zanu PF took over leadership at Chitungwiza, but now all are up to date as fiscal discipline has been restored.

Work ethics and culture also changed with departmental heads signing performance-based contracts.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority debts were also settled.

Chitungwiza Municipality did not even have a basic landline, but thanks to Cde Mutimbanyoka’s leadership, all departments now have landlines and can communicate internally, cutting production time that was being lost as people moved from one office to the other.

Further, all departments are now computerised as a way of fighting corruption and there is a biometric clocking system for workers, eradicating the challenge of ghost workers that had saddled the council for years.

Zimpapers Elections Desk caught up with Cde Mutimbanyoka who said development of the town should continue.

He said he would like to see incoming councillors forge ahead with the development thrust.

Cde Mutimbanyoka, who was Zanu PF candidate for Zengeza East Constituency, in the just-ended harmonised elections promised to be always available.

He said Chitungwiza Municipality last had delivery of heavy equipment in 1987, albeit through a donation.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said the acquired heavy equipment under his leadership is going to benefit the people of Chitungwiza in that all roads that had been left unattended for a very long time will get a facelift.

In addition, he promised to support the new council members fully should the need arise.

“It was a dream before, but I have actually made the dream a reality and I am very happy for the time I was given to serve the people of Chitungwiza in my capacity as the acting mayor from March last year up to now,” he said.

“All these things have been achieved during my time. Now, imagine what could have happened had I gotten five years? I think you have seen the buildings that have been renovated. All the council departments have been computerised, so we have eliminated corruption.

“We have also stopped the selling of council stands outside the council premises. It is all being done inside. We have managed to buy furniture for all the council departments and right now our council is operating as it is supposed to be.”

All over the country Zanu PF is synonymous with development.

Talk of Mabvuku Constituency in Harare where Zanu PF’s Scott Sakupwanya contested. Development is there for all to see. Roads were spruced up, refuse was collected and water accessed from taps that had been dry for almost 20 years.

Cowdray Park where Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube contested can also testify to development.

“I don’t think anyone should fight development and even those in other parties should not fight it. This is a major shift and it is a good thing and everyone should support this,” said Prof Ncube.

Even during its campaign trail before the just-ended harmonised elections where Zanu PF emerged victorious, the ruling party never canvassed for votes as its “work was simply its manifesto”.

The nation should brace for more development under the able and visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.