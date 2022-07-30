How to make your home ready for the future

For most families investing in a home is a lifelong dream. But when you buy or build a home, it is important to ensure that it is a future-proof home that can easily adapt to future technological changes and your own family’s changing needs.

Future-proofing is the process of anticipating the future and developing methods of minimizing the effects of shocks and stresses of future events or ground breaking innovations that change the way we live. From ensuring a fully enabled wi-fi enabled home to leaving provision to tap solar energy, here are tips to ensure your home is future ready:

Wi-fi coverage

With internet and wi-fi becoming an integral and unavoidable part of our daily lives, make sure that your home is Internet of Things (IoT) ready.

Comparing the current situation to how it was a few years ago would easily make one realize how exponential the growth is in terms of the scope of IoT.

The smart home trend has caught on, and since Wi-fi enabled devices would most probably be spread across the home, it is important to ensure that wi-fi also reaches to every nook and corner of your home. Investing in a wi-fi booster would also be a good option for homes with larger areas or without a uniform design.

EV Charging Points

Electric vehicles have already taken and established their space in the current vehicle market. People are generally more concerned about the environment recently, and rightfully so.

To ensure that you are planning a future proof home, a charging unit for electric vehicles has become an unavoidable accessory. There are a few points one should consider while choosing an electric charging unit as well. It is important to plan for the power requirement that would arise and incorporate a power unit that could bear the load easily.

Smart Home Controller

Owing to the security, ease of life and comfort that it provides, smart homes have been highly preferred by homeowners recently. They are so inclusive that they have USPs for every age group.

While the curiosity factor plays well for the youngsters, the comfort and ease to use becomes the USP for middle aged crowd. The security and assistance it provides to the elderly makes it favoured by them.

Thus, while taking the necessary steps to ensure that you have a future proof home, installing a smart home controller and smart hub is absolutely important. The smart home controller will make it super easy to introduce a new appliance or device into the smart ecosystem anytime in the future.

Spaces and sockets

While most people are able to afford the latest home appliances, the challenge comes while looking for a suitable location to keep them. It is so common that even after you buy an appliance, you are not able to find a suitable position to accommodate it, or the position doesn’t have the power socket required for it to function effortlessly. This can be avoided by planning every space in your house along with a list of appliances and furniture that needs to be accommodated.

Work-from-home corner

The pandemic that took away almost two years of our lives taught us enough to plan for a secure future, and gave us the god sent option of being able to work from home. Companies that caught on the trend, seeing the increased productivity, are now giving options to work permanently from home.

Even for students classes are being conducted online and students have the flexibility to learn from their rooms. Looking at the trend, it seems here to stay and thus becomes an important aspect to be considered while making your home future proof.

Green energy

Using solar energy to power your house is not a new idea, but more and more people are opting for it in recent times. Therefore, when building your home, even if you don’t plan to install solar panels immediately, find suitable positions and make necessary provisions so that you can go for the installation it in the future.

Using solar power to meet a substantial portion of your energy consumption is going to go a long way towards sustainability and cost efficiency.

Remember, the future is always changing and adapting, and it is important to ensure that your home is dynamic and change ready. ‑ Theweekendleader.com