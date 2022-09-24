How to defeat erectile dysfunction issues

Loice Vavi Health Matters

Due to overwhelming concerns regarding Erectile Dysfunction this column will be in two parts and make sure to get your copy n0ext week and read the full article.

Erectile dysfunction (impotence) is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex.

Having erection trouble from time to time isn’t necessarily a cause for concern. If erectile dysfunction is an ongoing issue, however, it can cause stress, affect your self-confidence and contribute to relationship problems.

Problems getting or keeping an erection also can be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment and a risk factor for heart disease down the road.

Sometimes, treating an underlying condition is enough to reverse erectile dysfunction. In other cases, medications or other direct treatments might be needed.

Symptoms

Erectile dysfunction symptoms might include persistent:

Trouble getting an erection, trouble keeping an erection, reduced sexual desire, ejaculatory dysfunction, premature or delayed ejaculation

Causes

Male sexual arousal is a complex process that involves the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Erectile dysfunction can result from a problem with any of these.

Likewise, stress and mental health concerns can cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.

A combination of physical and psychological issues causes erectile dysfunction. For instance, a minor physical condition that slows your sexual response might cause anxiety about maintaining an erection. The resulting anxiety can lead to or worsen erectile dysfunction.

Physical causes of erectile dysfunction

by common causes include:

Heart disease, clogged blood vessels (atherosclerosis), high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, metabolic syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis

Development of scar tissue inside the penis, certain prescription medications, tobacco use, alcoholism and other forms of substance abuse, sleep disorders, treatments for prostate cancer or enlarged prostate, surgeries or injuries that affect the pelvic area or spinal cord, psychological causes of erectile dysfunction,

The brain plays a key role in triggering the series of physical events that cause an erection, starting with feelings of sexual excitement. A number of things can interfere with sexual feelings and cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.

These include:

Depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions

Stress

Relationship problems due to stress, poor communication or other concerns

Complications

Complications resulting from erectile dysfunction can include:

An unsatisfactory sex life, stress or anxiety, embarrassment or low self-esteem, relationship problems

The inability to get your partner pregnant

Tests and diagnosis

For many men, a physical exam and answering questions (medical history) are all that’s needed for a doctor to diagnose erectile dysfunction and recommend a treatment.

If you have chronic health conditions or your doctor suspects that an underlying condition might be involved, you might need further tests or a consultation with a specialist.

Tests for underlying conditions might include:

Physical exam.

This might include careful examination of your penis and testicles and checking your nerves for sensation.

Blood tests.

A sample of your blood might be sent to a lab to check for signs of heart disease, diabetes, low testosterone levels and other health conditions.

Urine tests (urinalysis).

Like blood tests, urine tests are used to look for signs of diabetes and other underlying health conditions.

Ultrasound

This test is usually performed by a specialist in an office. It involves using a wandlike device (transducer) held over the blood vessels that supply the penis. It creates a video image to let your doctor see if you have blood flow problems.

This test is sometimes done in combination with an injection of medications into the penis to stimulate blood flow and produce an erection.

Overnight erection test

Most men have erections during sleep without remembering them. This simple test involves wrapping a special device around your penis before you go to bed.

This device measures the number and strength of erections that are achieved overnight. It can help to determine if your erectile dysfunction is related to psychological or physical causes.

Psychological exam

A mental health professional might ask questions to screen for depression and other possible psychological causes of erectile dysfunction.

Treatments and drugs

The first thing important to do is to make sure you’re getting the right treatment for any health conditions that could be causing or worsening your erectile dysfunction.

Depending on the cause and severity of your erectile dysfunction and any underlying health conditions, you might have various treatment options.

Risks and benefits of each treatment will be explained. Your partner’s preferences also might play a role in your treatment choices.

