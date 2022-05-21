How to deal with prostate cancer

Sister Macheso from Bulawayo

Prostrate Cancer issues:

Are a normal part of getting older for many men.

Hormonal changes causes an enlarged prostate in almost 90 percent of men by the time they turn 80 years.

While an enlarged prostate can be uncomfortable,

It is the prostate cancer that men should be most concerned about.

Basic facts about prostate cancer

It is more common than you think. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in Zimbabwe.

It can be cure if it is detected early.

With early detection, the cure rate for prostate cancer is almost 99 percent. The cure rate drops significantly in more aggressive cancers or once it has spread.

Therefore screening and early detection is vital for saving the lives of men with prostate cancer.

Risk factors for prostate cancer

Family history — if someone in the family had / has prostate cancer. ( Screening to be done as early as 40 years )

Age — the older one grows the higher the risk because of hormonal changes.

Lifestyle — high intake of fatty foods, smocking, obesity etc.

Race

Common symptoms of prostate cancer

The symptoms of prostate cancer, if there are any, can also be symptoms of other things like infection. These could be :

The need to pee frequently ( many times in a short period of time

Trouble in controlling the stream of urine (urine coming out slowly and with a low force )

Sexual issues like erection dysfunction or painful ejaculation.

Seek medical advice early if you experience any of these, but don’t wait to experience them before you get screened for prostate cancer.

Measures to reduce risks of cancer

Family history, age, and race remain the most significant risk factors however, some studies show that there can be a link between lifestyle factors, diet and obesity.

Improving on overall health by quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, eating diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low in red meats and full-fat dairy products can help but it is not a magic cure.

Conclusion

Gentlemen lets keep as healthy as possible in the face of both communicable diseases (for example Covid-19 ) and non communicable disease (for example prostate cancer)