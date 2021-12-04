How to cure ear infection

Ms G

Hello friends and welcome again to our food, our medicine. Today, I will start by telling you that I was feeling like writing about E in the alphabet. I needed to find E and say what one of my herbal tutors said in one lecture.

E stands for everywhere you look, you see herbs. E also means end of your ailments. If all else fails, with your general health, herbs may be the missing link that will help you on your road to recovery. In our article today we will look at earaches. In the following ones we will talk about eyes, eczema and then endometriosis. What an array of Es!!this will be our way of ‘‘Easing’’ back into herbs after the little break we had, and hopefully, ‘‘E-RASE’’ the pains our bodies have to go through.

Earaches can be debilitating, but they don’t always warrant antibiotics. Not all ear infections are bacterial or need prescription medication. In fact, you could find all the relief you need in your home with treatments such as:

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Cold or warm compresses

Olive oil

Neck exercises

Ginger

Garlic, onion

There are many possible causes for an earache. Possible causes that are relatively common include, cavities, sinus infections, earwax, tonsillitis, and teeth grinding.

The most common source ear infection is acute otitis media (AOM), or a middle ear infection. It’s characterised by swollen and infected portions of the middle ear. The pain associated with AOM is caused by fluid becoming trapped behind the eardrum. Symptoms may include fever, pain inside the ear, slight hearing loss and or feeling sick in general. Babies and children may be restless, cranky, and pull at their ears. The best home remedy for an earache depends on the cause. If a cavity is to blame, your earache may not improve until you see a dentist. However, if it’s an ear infection, using a natural remedy could make the illness bearable as your body fights off the infection. Many ear infections clear up on their own in about a week or two, with symptoms starting to get better after a few days.

Be sure to check with your child’s paediatrician if your child has ear pain, especially if they are under 2 years of age. If your child is running a high fever, or if a fever lasts longer than a day, seek immediate medical care. Some earaches start with the growth of a fungus on the ear drum, while other infections are aggravated by excess mucus production usually associated with food allergies. Common food allergies include, wheat and sugar, so that it will be wise to eliminate these foods completely while you are fighting the infection. “Hongu, kutombomira zvekunwa tea ine shuga ne kutombozorora kudya chingwa nesadza zvakawandisa, kwesvondo kuti nzeve dzitombopora . . .”

Onion compresses are amazing for instant relief of pain. Remember to make sure that the compress is very warm or almost hot. Keep the compress on the ear until it is cool. Not only will this relieve the pain, but it clears the congestion too. It is safe for adults and children. Eardrops made from vegetable oil that is combined with garlic and onion must be warmed up, and only a drop to three drops used at a time. Warm the oil bottle up in a pot of water first. This will make the oil less viscous, helping it slide easily into the ear canal. The oil will serve to soothe the canal and fight the infection locally.

A FEW MORE TIPS FOR YOU

Heat

The heat from a heating cloth pad can reduce inflammation and pain in the ear. Apply a hot pad to the ear for up to 20-30 minutes. For best results, one should touch the neck and throat with the hot pad. Remember that the heating pad should not be unbearably hot.

Cold

A cold pack can also help to reduce the pain of the ear. Wrap ice in paper towels or freeze a cold ice pack and then cover it with a light cloth. Hold this to the ear and the area immediately under the ear for a few minutes. The cold should not hurt, and one should never apply ice directly to their skin.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a great remedy for ear-aches. Putting a few warn olive oil drops in the ear is safe and could be moderately effective. Make sure the olive oil is less warm than your body temperature. This will help you avoid burning the eardrum. Olive oil is also recommended for use as base oil when making the onion and garlic drops.

Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties which can help reducing pain from ear pain. Drinking ginger tea will help reduce discomfort. Apply ginger juice around the place near the outer ear canal. But make sure, you do not put ginger drops directly into the ear.

Gargling with saltwater

Since ear pain can occasionally be related to a sore throat, gargling with warm salt water can help in reducing your earaches. Mix one teaspoon of salt with half a cup of warm water. Gargle for 3-4 times and repeat this process after every 3-5 hours.

Thank you for reading. Remember to keep healthy by sipping on your Graviola tea daily. Look after yourself and each other.

God Bless