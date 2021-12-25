How they are celebrating Christmas

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

Merry Christmas!

Locals including celebrities are already into the festive mood.

In fact, Christmas is today and people from all walks of life are enjoying the holiday and have a holly jolly good time! Christmas 2021 may not have been what many expected as once again, Covid-19 has forced many to be away from their loved ones. The good thing is that Christmas wasn’t cancelled.

After missing out on holiday gatherings last year, many people had been planning for months to celebrate Christmas with loved ones.

Now, with the surge of Covid-19 cases continuing, the plan is still the same as last year.

The new coronavirus strain, Omicron, is contributing to the rise in cases, and has become the dominant strain.

So how are people celebrating the birth of Christ today and what messages are they giving to the world?

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle conducted a survey and this is what they said:

Mai Chisamba (talk-show host)

“I have been super busy with recordings out of Harare and 2021 wasn’t a good year.

“We did Mutare, Gwanda, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Harare among others. This Christmas, I am celebrating it under low key because we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have lost a lot of close family members and friends and it wasn’t easy. Things are not the same like before. We used to gather, go to resort areas and enjoy ourselves.

“What I can tell people is God loves us all and has given everyone a Christmas, we got Jesus as the greatest present. I urge everyone to be strong, even though we sometimes face darkest times but don’t lose hope as God is there,” she said.

Bob Nyabinde (musician)

“I will spend this Christmas in my home town Kwekwe with my family.

“We will go to church in the morning since the day is about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. After the service we will have a family gathering at home.

“Covid-19 was a huge blow to the arts and culture sector. You can see that we have been surviving mostly through live shows as revenue from music sales has greatly dwindled because of lack of properly commercialised music distribution platforms that are up to date with recent technology.

“Banning of gatherings left us with no option but to look for alternative methods to raise revenue.

“Apart from performing, I have a guitar manufacturing and repairs workshop which is being run by my children. My Christmas message is let’s celebrate the festive season responsibly. Remember the Omicron variant is around,” he said.

Sibusisiwe Dube- Muleya (Miss Tourism Zimbabwe chairperson)

“I will be in Bulawayo with my family this Christmas. I plan to visit Thembiso children’s home on the 27th and have lunch with them. There is power in giving. Covid-19 has changed our way of life — working from home to adjusting to the mask up.

“I am lucky to be in the health sector and it wasn’t easy. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and may God richly bless all. Covid-19 is real. I have had it three times and people should be very careful. I am happy now I have been vaccinated. Sanitise, mask up and stay at home please,” she said.

Jackie Mgido (Hollywood and celebrity makeup artiste, owner of Vault Cosmetics)

“I am back in the US currently travelling around the world working on a food show with “Celebrity chef Carla Hall”. Covid-19 affected my Zimbabwe make up business right in the beginning, with hardship comes invention. We later resorted to virtual tutorials and it has completely changed everything about our business at Vault Cosmetics,” she said.

Edmore Nyambo (businessman and philanthropist)

“Today I will be home with my family celebrating life. Like everybody else our lives have been disrupted from the discomfort of having to wear masks to projects stalling because of resource constraints but we are managing.

“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and I know most people couldn’t be with their loved ones because of travel restrictions among others but just know that nothing lasts forever. I am also ready and geared for 2022 which also has surprises too in-store,” he said.

Minister Micheal Mahendere (musician)

“We definitely believe this is a season to just take it easy and spend more time with family and friends. It is a time to give. You should also know me and my wife are still celebrating our 10th anniversary and we thank the Lord for that.

“This year has been the hardest too and I actually almost quit music to concentrate on personal projects. I thank God for the strength that I got from my mentor. I am happy that I managed to launch GPWG4. My message to everyone is remember to give a smile and make someone have a memorable day. Don’t give up and be responsible this holiday,”added the “Makanaka” hitmaker.

Dagg Makaya (social media socialite)

“First, I will be visiting my sisters this Christmas. It is about family time henceforth I will not be partying around and besides people should be aware that Covid-19 is real.

“If everyone in your household is vaccinated and boosted, and generally healthy, you can still do the gathering but make sure it’s a small group under the restrictions. All I want this Christmas is love and money. My message to you all is stay healthy and love one another. Don’t do what Jesus would not do and remember praying is the key.

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (television and radio personality)

“As a person, I have always been really passionate about the idea of family and this Christmas is no different. In my family, holidays always bring us closer together and my mother and I both love to hang decorations around the house this time of year.

“We’ve planned an intimate family Christmas lunch at my house to simply relax over drinks, music, laughter and of course a heavy and festive Christmas feast prepared by yours truly,” she said.

“Covid-19 has affected virtually all businesses world-wide and as a master of ceremony and moderator for events I’d say I am in one of the many industries that were hit the hardest by the pandemic. That’s why like many other professionals, I decided to migrate and expand my business online.

“For example, recently, I was the MC for ACCA’s Africa Members Convention which took place online this year for obvious reasons but I had previously hosted physically in 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

“This is why my advice to all Zimbabweans and especially entrepreneurs is that we must always be quick and ready to adapt.

“No one knows how long this new normal is going to last and, who knows, it may even be here to stay. What’s important is to always stay alert, always keep innovating and most importantly, always keep moving forward.

“Despite all these challenges, I am grateful that the Lord has managed to keep me and all my loved ones safe this year and for all those who have been a huge support to me this year. That’s why my message this Christmas is one of gratitude.

“Look back at all the blessings that God has granted you this year.

“ The fact that you are able to read this is a blessing in itself and we should be grateful for 2021 while staying hopeful and optimistic for 2022.”