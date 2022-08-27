How effective are herbal aphrodisiacs?

Reproductive tonics can help assure that our sexual organs are in top condition

Miriam Nyasha Kwari

Herbalist

Friends, greetings and welcome! Last week’s article on the mystery of declining testosterone touched a hornet’s nest among men. Men who wanted to know how they may increase their skill in the bedroom in light of their declining testosterone levels contacted me in great numbers.

They wished to learn the efficacy of herbal aphrodisiacs. So here we go for this week. First off, without intending to be insulting, men are not upfront about their health.

Despite the fact that there will be obvious physical and psychological indicators of their illness, they continue to avoid openly addressing or reporting matters related to their manliness.

Aphrodisiacs, or substances that elicit or heighten sexual response or desire, have been sought after by both sexes since the dawn of time.

It is possible that aphrodisiacs are the only thing that unites people of different races, cultures, ethnicity and age in their quest for improved performance.

People continue to pursue their hearts’ desires in search of the ideal catalyst of love.

Aphrodisiacs are frequently thought of as pricey herbs imported from faraway places rather than more accessible, common plants like roses, strawberries, and sweet potatoes.

What I do know is that when we use herbs for our own sexual well-being and empowerment, they become much more potent, and common plants can be just as effective aphrodisiac herbs as more widely available and pricey drugs.

An aphrodisiac is typically defined as food, beverage, or medication that arouses sexual desire.

However, when I thought about how a herb might arouse a person’s desire for sexual activity, I realised that this term actually reveals very little about the actions the herb would have on our bodies.

What other herbal uses might be instructive, then?

Any herb that promotes blood flow might warm us and give our pelvis more vitality. A euphoric herb might assist us in clearing our heads after a long day at work.

They are derived from plants, animals, or minerals, and since the dawn of time, man has been obsessed with them.

Yohimbine, the mandrake herb, crushed rhinoceros horn, and many other natural compounds have historically been used as aphrodisiacs in Africa and Europe.

Even in today’s culture who has not heard that chocolate, strawberries and oysters can have such a powerful effect? Nervines can help calm our nervous system so that we can relax into intimacy.

Reproductive tonics can help assure that our sexual organs are in top condition for maximum sexual potency.

This line of thinking helped me realise the broad power of herbs to be allies for us in our sexual health and empowerment.

People are constantly drawn to ideas that promise youth, longevity, and fertility, which helps explain why the concept of aphrodisiacs has endured for so long. In order of priority, I will describe these three levels.

Level 3 — Youth; is associated with sex, power and money. So these are herbal powder aphrodisiacs to enhance pleasure.

Older men who still want to remain relevant and in the “game”.

Level 2 — Longevity; herbal teas and powders to increase sperm count, enhancing viscosity, velocity and “staying power”.

Level 1 — Fertility; in the old days, boys and men would always be encouraged to take powders and seeds which were meant to help cleanse the urinary tract and improve fertility.

And for this reason, it is likely we will continue to believe in them for centuries to come.

The fact that we eat foods that make us appear alluring to the opposing sex is also supported by natural facts.

Consider the traits of some birds: the reason why the males are more colourful is so that the females will find them appealing.

They get this colour by consuming foods high in carotenoids. Spiders catch flies to give to females so they can mate, while other cricket species make a jelly-like substance to entice females to mate with them.

Humans are included in this.

You can choose the best herb for your specific condition by being clear about what you expect a herb will do for you.

You can use herbal energetics, ingredients, and actions as hints to guide your decision making.

So, are aphrodisiac herbs actually effective? Yes, they are.

Please remember to use herbs in your everyday life to heal ailments and promote your health.

Your Health is your Wealth. Until we meet again. Contact me on the number below for personal consultation.

God Bless.

