How does China combat Coronavirus: 240 masks produced per second!

Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. (Pic by SARS)

BEIJING. – China is the world’s largest mask manufacturer, but it seems that masks are in short supply. Why?

China produced about 5 billion masks in 2019, accounting for half of the world’s output. It can produce up to 20 million masks per day.

As the epidemic broke out just before the Spring Festival holiday, factories were all closed. Following a government directive, production capacity was back to 40 percent within a week.Â Â Â

It was back to 60 percent on February 2, and 94 percent on February 11, meaning that the daily output of masks exceeded 20 million, equal to 240 masks a second.

Polypropylene is used to make masks. China’s annual output of the material is 950,000 tonnes, which translates to 200 billion masks.

These raw materials are largely sourced from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC. To meet the needs, they produce 24 hours per day and commit not to raise prices.

Medical non-woven fabrics are also important for mask production. These factories, most of which are private ones, rarely store large quantities of raw materials during the Spring Festival. Workers also need to overcome difficulties to return to the factory amid coronavirus outbreak.

Masks should be sterilised and laid aside for at least 7 days after being made. It takes two to four days to transport the masks. And not all logistics companies are open for business.

The government has set up co-ordination mechanisms in major companies to help solve problems. SOEs take the lead in producing masks regardless of cost and keep original prices.

The government quickly issued policies to encourage more firms to switch to mask production, including tax reduction and financial support. From January 1 to February 7, more than 3,000 enterprises in China started to produce masks, protective suits, disinfectants, thermometers, and medical devices.

A company in Guangzhou transformed an electronic product quality inspection machine into a fully-automatic mask production machine. One of these machines can produce more than 150,000 masks per day.

Fujian province planned to produce 20 million masks per day. It is predicted that China can produce 180 million masks per day by the end of February.

Masks are highly marketable products across the world. In its own way, the Chinese government has swiftly boosted production during special times. This is how China combats the coronavirus. â€“ Xinhua

How does China combat coronavirus: More than 20,000 medics across the country came to Wuhan

BEIJING. – Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has reported more than 40,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths.

In this megacity with over 11 million residents, 95 percent of hospital beds were occupied, and medics were stretched to the limit even before the outbreak.Â

Tens of thousands cases in over 40 days! What would China do?

To contain the epidemic, the central government has dispatched medical personnel from across the country to Wuhan.Â

Over 180 medical teams, totalling 20,000 doctors and nurses, are in the city. To help the critically ill, ICU staff must work around the clock, physically and mentally exhausted. That’s why more than 7,000 medics from other places are ICU staff.

More than 4,000 medics are from the military. 1400 of them are based at the newly-built Huoshenshan Hospital, the first dedicated hospital built to treat patients infected with the virus.

Infections were also found in many provinces, but everyone knows Wuhan as the centre of prevention and control.

The Chinese idiom – all should offer a hand when someone is in need – is relevant now more than ever, and the central government is following the principle to mobilise all the resources to address the epidemic.

Liaoning Province has reported more than 100 confirmed cases. The provincial capital, Shenyang, is about 2,000 kilometres away from Wuhan, but it took just two days for 46 specialists and seven vehicles to answer the call and arrive in Wuhan.

At least 22 national emergency medical rescue teams have been sent to Wuhan from all over the country.

On February 9, more than 5,000 medics from across the country flew into Wuhan on board over 40 flights. They will also help other cities in Hubei.

19 provinces or municipalities are asked to partner with cities in Hubei to support them during this time. Each city will be supported by one or two provinces or municipalities.

This has proved effective in the past, for example, the economic and human resources support offered after an earthquake hit Sichuan Province in 2008, and technological, talents and economic support for development in both Xinjiang and Tibet.

Prioritising challenges, and reaching out across the country – this is how China combats the coronavirus. – Xinhua

How does China combat coronavirus: Fresh vegetables for over 10 million people in Wuhan

BEIJING. – As the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan has been on lockdown for nearly a month. But the over 10 million people in the city need food and other necessities. How can their needs be met?

Baishazhou is the largest agricultural market in Wuhan, covering an area of 46 hectares with 300 stalls.Â

This is where agricultural products are transported to other parts of the city. At present, there are more than 150 shops open, selling over 2,000 tonnes of vegetables every day.

Over 3,000 tonnes of vegetables are stored here on a daily basis.

Sijimei is the city’s second largest market, with vegetable trade volume close to Baishazhou.

Three wholesale markets in nearby Henan province and Chongqing municipality supply about 10,000 tonnes of vegetables to Wuhan each day.

There are also vegetables from other provinces. Over 1,000 kilometres away from Wuhan, Shouguang of Shandong province has promised to deliver 600 tonnes of vegetables to Wuhan every day, and if needs be, they can supply up to 2000 tonnes per day.

The Chinese government always cares about the people’s “vegetable basket.” China is the world’s largest vegetable producer with an annual production of over 700 million tonnes.

However, the supply of vegetables amid the coronavirus outbreak is a real challenge.

Through China’s huge logistics network, fresh vegetables can enter megacities within 24 hours after output. The government facilitates the flow of vegetables to the areas most in need, by providing precise information service and subsidies to growers and wholesalers.

Under this mechanism, eight provinces have sent key products to Hubei, including vegetables, cooking oil and meat, during the Spring Festival.

After the outbreak, most markets closed in Wuhan. However, three SOEs with over 1,100 stores stepped in to fill the gap and remained open for business, despite the shortage of workers and protective equipment.

The Chinese government respects the market, but it also intervenes in special circumstances. This is how China combats the novel coronavirus. – Xinhua

Combatting coronavirus: Some 600 policies unveiled in 10 days to support small businesses

BEIJING. – The novel coronavirus epidemic affects not only people’s health but also the economy. To stop the spread of the virus, most people choose not to go to malls and restaurants.Â

The move of workers and materials have also been greatly reduced. The impact could be fatal for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

There are more than 30 million SMEs in China, contributing over 60 percent of GDP and over 80 percent of employment in the country.

As demanded by the central government, ministries and 27 provincial-level regions have announced nearly 600 policies to support SMEs in the ten days after the Spring Festival holiday.

Financing costs of SMEs have been reduced in response to tight cash flows in most regions, and the loan rate for SMEs has been cut by one percentage point in Hubei.

The banking industry, dominated by state-owned banks, has been required to not withdraw, cut or delay loans. Government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are required to pay for projects as soon as possible.

Twenty-three of the 27 regions are trying to cut rent. In 15 provincial-level regions, companies can get almost two months’ rent off, if the property is owned by SOEs. In Hubei, the rent can be cut for a total of 6 months, and Tianjin for 4.5 months.

In Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Chongqing, among other places, local governments offer subsidies to non-state-owned enterprise owners to urge them to cut rents.

Eighteen of the 27 regions have extended payment deadlines for electricity, water and gas bills, reduced the prices and provided non-stop supply. In some places, industrial water and gas prices have been cut by 10 percent for three months.

In China, industrial power is largely provided by SOEs. It’s the Chinese government that bears the cost caused by lowering prices.

Nineteen of the 27 regions have proposed that enterprises could suspend the payment of social insurance. Shanghai has reduced about US$1.45 billion for enterprises by postponing the adjustment of social insurance fees.

China’s political system works in its own way. The central government adjusts macro policies to counter the epidemic, and the ministries and provinces propose implementation plans in line with their own functions.

For example, the State Taxation Administration focuses its tax support on transportation, catering, hotel and tourism, four industries the hardest hit by the epidemic. Relevant enterprises can use the next 8 years to repay the losses incurred in 2020, which means getting tax relief.

In the ten days after the State Council’s tax relief decision, the State Taxation Administration has issued a total of 12 policies on 6 taxes and 2 fees.

Provincial governments formulate policies in accordance with the central government’s requirements. And each city issues more executable measures.

Without hesitation and bargaining, the about 600 policies will be soon implemented, aiding SMEs overcoming difficulties, protecting hundreds of millions of jobs.

As the engine of the world economy, China has made great efforts on epidemic prevention and control and the development of the economy and society. This is how China combats the coronavirus. – Xinhua