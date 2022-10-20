House play fire burns 84-year-old granny bathing in grass-thatched bathroom

The fire was started by a seven-year-old boy at the same farm, who was playing house.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

An 84-year-old granny from Retreat Farm in Bindura who was badly burnt while bathing in a grass-thatched bathroom, has succumbed to the wounds.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the boy was “cooking sadza” during the house play.

The incident occurred on October 5 this year at around 2pm.

The deceased, Beauty Shembure was burnt all over the body and was rescued by her son Newword Simao (46).

Sgt Major Chikasha said Simao was admitted at Bindura Hospital for two days before being transfered to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she received treatment for nine days before succumbing to the injuries.

The minor appeared before a probation officer in Bindura today.