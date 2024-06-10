House breaker arrested a month after release

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A habitual house breaker who was released from prison under the Presidential Amnesty has been convicted of house breaking barely a month after his release.

Charles Madzure (20) was slapped with a two-year jail term for stealing a laptop worth US$300 at a house in Senga, Gweru.

Madzure appeared before Gweru Provincial magistrate, Ms Beaulity Dube facing one count of unlawful entry into a premise.

He will, however, serve an effective three years’ jail term after the magistrate added a 12-month sentence that was suspended from his previous sentence.

Prosecutor, Ms Christine Shonhiwa said the fact that Madzure is back in court is a clear indication that he is a habitual criminal and has not reformed.

“A stiffer sentence can deter him from committing crimes. He has not reformed as evidenced by this certificate of previous conviction,” said Ms Shoniwa.

“The accused must be sentenced for a long time so that people have trust in the judiciary.”

It was the State’s case that on May 13, Madzure unlawfully entered Ms Ashley Munyonyo’s house and stole a Dell laptop worth US$300 that had been left on the bed.

The laptop was later recovered.