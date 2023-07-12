Hosts finally release full programme of Mayweather’s Zim tour

Gilbert Munetsi Special Correspondent

A NEW itinerary for the arrival of Floyd Mayweather Jnr into the country has been availed with the retired American boxing star now expected to land in Zimbabwe tonight.

The original programme had indicated the world-famed retired pugilist would touch down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at midday Wednesday for the three-day visit that has been dubbed “The Homecoming.”

However, correspondence shared by the boxer’s hosts Better Brands late last night is to the effect that Mayweather, who is flying in aboard a private jet, will instead arrive at 10pm.

“Media clearance will be at 2000hrs for those whose names have been approved and submitted,” said a statement from Better Brands.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry is expected to receive a boxing ring donation from Better Brands on behalf of the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

However, she was yet to confirm attendance as she seemingly got the invite late owing to the delayed release of the full programme.

Technical staff from the Johannesburg-based ring manufacturing company are already in the country ahead of the handover ceremony.

The ZNBWCB, while being a technical partner in the arrangements, is not involved in the logistical matters pertaining to the specifics of the tour.

The tour hosts said proceedings at Number 1 Grounds in Mabvuku, the venue for the main activities, will commence at 1000hrs Thursday, with the special guest, Mayweather, expected to arrive at 1400hrs.

“Money” then wraps up his tour with an event specifically for the invited that is slated for the Meikles Hotel. Dubbed “The Talk with Floyd Mayweather”, it will begin at 1900hrs.

Mayweather’s visit follows a meeting he had in May last year with Better Brands owner Scott Sakupwanya when the two interfaced in the United Arab Emirates. The American boxing icon was there for an exhibition fight that was ultimately cancelled and Sakupwanya was on a business trip.

Expectations remain high that the much-hyped visit by Mayweather will have an impact that culminates in the development of the sport of boxing in Zimbabwe.

From Zimbabwe he concludes his two-nations tour of the African continent with a trip to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the national super-featherweight title contest between Aliyah Phiri and Ndodana Ncube earlier penciled in for Friday, has been moved backward to tomorrow.

According to Delta Force Boxing Promotions director, Clyde Musonda, the arrangement is aimed at making the visiting Mayweather have an appreciation of the boxing talent that abounds in Zimbabwe.

Earlier, exhibition fights between former Commonwealth champion Arifonso “Mosquito” Zvenyika versus Fernando Tom and Monalisa Sibanda versus Cecilia Pitiseni had been proposed.

The promoters said weigh in for the Phiri-Ncube bout will be conducted today in Mabvuku.