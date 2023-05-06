Hospitality is my calling: Goredema

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Lifestyle Editor

Do they not say talent is emphatically natural?

Hosting successful events requires proper planning and research.

It is the small details to event planning that can bring the event crumbling like a deck of cards.

Planning boobs can ruin someone’s party or special event.

Usually, events come out well when planners are given the latitude to express themselves.

However, the host — like any other service provider — needs to be in touch with their clients. The cost of hosting an event should be clear from the on set to avoid last minute glitches.

Hosts should also take full responsibility when they disappoint guests. Own up!

After learning from previous mistakes, a recurrence of the same issue should never be allowed.

This could be the case with, Tinashe Goredema who believes he has been sitting on his new calling as a hospitality star.

To date, he has been hosting successful events and he really trusts in God.

However, he discovered his calling by default but now runs Premium Prestige.

“I have always been ambitious and lived outside the box.

“It may not make me the most likeable person but it has sharpened me to the point that I am a natural leader who is not afraid to take risks.

“I named company Premium Prestige for the one reason people want to be associated with class.

“The ‘best of the best’ is premium and offers quality also to have style one can say they’re prestigious,” he said.

With many eager to know much of this personality, he gave us his brief profile.

“I can safely say Tinashe Goredema is an ambitious man aged 35 now. I was born on 22 February 1988 in a family of five — four boys and a girl.

“I was raised by a single mum in the small location of Southerton.

“I did my college at Trust Academy High School in 2011 and immediately started working at the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board as a registration clerk.

“I moved or switched departments to business development and currently doing a programme in projects management.”

Goredema, who has discovered where he belongs, enjoys his new post at Premium Prestige Hospitality.

“I am now the co-founder, mentor, director and a visionary who is working hard to see his dream of a recognised, quality hospitality brand coming to reality.

“I haveve got immense interest in the hospitality industry and I see myself leading my brand Premium Prestige Hospitality at the top, that’s where I’m headed.”

He even shares with us it started.

Goredema at another event.

“It has always been my dream since I was a little boy.

“Being a leader from primary school level, serving in church and eventually adapting to new responsibilities every time and season.

“Sometime in 2019, when I attended an album launch with my colleagues and when I realised that I could plan, organise, and run events with the help of my team or supporters.”

Like another personality, Goredema has his source of inspiration.

“I’m a perfectionist and I like mingling with high profile people, including artists.

“So events are a perfect place to meet and mingle, especially when the events are perfectly organised

“At Premium Prestige Hospitality, we are a group or team of event hosts with an extensive experience in the hospitality industry and guest relations.

“We utilise our organisational skills in meeting guests and making them feel at home or comfortable.

“Most of our time is spent standing up and walking, greeting and assisting guests, facilitating programs and other services.

“We typically meet clients to identify their needs and preferences and in some instances we may participate in planning and organizing the event to execution.”

Ever since he established himself as Premium Prestige Hospitality CEO, Goredema has even offering wide range of services.

“We are currently offering a series of services ranging from guest hosting, ushering, valet parking , stage manning or management, event coordination, airport pick ups along with protocol, corporate and social networking or responsibility .”

Quizzed on the number of employees who look up to him, he said:

“It depends on how big the event is but PPH has enough people to cater for any event.

“However, its not always paying and it’s a huge responsibility because when someone trusts you with their event, you have to give them results to the expected standard or better.”

As he reflects on his journey, he is proud of some of the high profile events he has hosted so far.

“To date, we have hosted a number of events including the industry classy Zimbabwean weddings, Varun Presidential Pepsi launch, Sinach Concert, 2022 NAMA awards, Zimpraise Concert, Nyasha Mutonhori Muparami album Concert, Legends Night — Jose Sax and In total band, Feli Nandi — Izwi album launch, Traveller’s Band Album launch 7 Arts 2019, Meet John Cole dance Class, Free album launch — Mark Madzinga, Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial Marathon, ANOT(A night of Thanksgiving) Janet Manyowa, Steff Paradise Album Launch, Woman rise picnic and Book launch — Tine Matambanadzo only but mention a few”

Taking a stock of his events, he has some of the projects he rates highly.

“Heading the Sinach Concert at the HiCC, picking up the main act herself the renowned gospel artist Sinach was one of my greatest achievements.”

Goredema poses with some of his hosting members.

Like any other industry, he also faced some challenges.

“There are competitors who do everything to try and shake you, steal events from you and sometimes replicate you.

“You only survive by standard maintenance because you remain the original.”

On what can easily pass as his worst moment with the clients, he said:

“A false promises from some clients, difficult guests at events, we meet people who expect us to do more than our assignments and if they are important to the client then their complaint may be damaging to our profile. Sometimes going all out and not being mentioned as a service provider also stings.

“Also an event starting late kills any planning especially the late night ones, if event planners learn to maybe delay with 30 minutes to allow glitches it would be an acceptable delay.

“Many a times we bump into clients who will request for top notch services but at the same time negotiate a price tag lower than what they’re requesting for which is rather unfair and a culture that has ruined most business partnerships in our country.

“Some clients are reluctant to pay up their dues to us and that only sends a message that they underestimate our value and the pivotal role we play in making their event flow smoothly.

“We are the ones who’re in direct contact with an event’s patrons and many a times we bear the brunt of an event organiser’s poor planning or event management. Nonetheless, our duty is to quiet down all storms and assure guests enjoy and many a times we have succeeded in doing so.”

He also opened up on his role models and the part, which they played in life.

“I always looked closer to home and notable to mention would be Winky D. Just how he is private about his life but a voice to many.”

Unlike other services providers who are operating illegally, Goredema has registered his organisation.

“It is rather illegal to operate any form of business enterprise in Zimbabwe without full compliance with relevant authorities.

“As Premium Prestige, we are a law abiding and hence are fully registered so as to also offer our clients a sense of security and trust.”

He also shared with this publication what makes them unique from others.

“The scope of services on our catalogue is one that was in existent in Zimbabwe, that on its own is a determinant for uniqueness.

“Also I would like to believe that the fact that we do not partake in any mass media marketing but clients just identify us predominantly from referrals means we’re doing something right and as such I would say “doing it right” is what sets us apart.

“Not excluding our dressing as we normally like going according to the event themes and colours.”

Are your hosts qualified or the practise on event?

He also hailed some of the celebrities he has hosted so far. “To date, we have hosted most of the major gospel artists locally, the likes of Janet Manyowa, Ellard and Sharon Cherai, Tembalami, Minister Mike Mahendere, Jonah Chivasa, Melissa, Nyasha Mutonhori Muparami, Sabastian Magacha and several others.

“We have also hosted socialites including Madam Boss, Mai TT, Mudiwa, Slick Pastor among others.

“Entertainment singers I have rubbed shoulders with include Feli Nandi, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Sulu, Jah Prazah and many others to mention a few.

“I have also served some international artists i.e Sinach and Ntokozo Mbambo.

“Given a chance in the world whom do you wish to meet

“I have met the President of Zimbabwe and actually served at one of the Pepsi launches and its probably everyone’s dream to meet the 1st recognized person in any country. However, however in the world, it’s probably Tyler Perry and how he has acres of land to move the entertainment industry and probably one of the most recognised blacks who dominated his vision and business ideas.”