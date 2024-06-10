Hopley residents to get tap water connections

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Hopley residents are set to receive water through a partnership between the Harare City Council, VEI Dutch water operators and the Embassy of Netherlands.

The connections will bring tap water to over 30 000 residents in the suburb.

Speaking during a visit by the Ambassador of Netherlands to Zimbabwe, Margret Verwijk, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the initial phase has connected over 3 000 households.

Councillor Mafume said he is happy with the progress made so far and the residents’ cooperation.

He also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the city, VEI Dutch, and the Netherlands to achieve full water access for everyone in Hopley.

“To ensure this project’s sustainability, residents need to pay their water bills,” Councillor Mafume said.

“This money is essential for purchasing the chemicals that keep the water clean and safe for consumption. Everyone deserves tap water here, but continued service relies on your cooperation.”

The Mayor also called for unity between the ruling and opposition parties, stressing that development transcends political affiliation.

“Water does not discriminate based on party affiliation, working together is crucial for success,” he said.

The partnership also includes training programs for Harare’s water engineers and other water sector professionals to improve the city’s water management capacity.