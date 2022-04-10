Hopewell Chin’ono regime change drive

Dr Masimba Mavaza

Zimbabweans across the board were shocked by the utterances of Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono exposed his regime change drive.

It was not a concidence that Hopwell was invited to Switzerland just after the by elections.

It does not need a rocket scientist to see that Chin’ono is the fundraiser of the CCC. So his speech entirely was a well rehearsed song for his supper.

Zimbabweans at large are not surprised with what Chin’ono is doing at home and abroad.

Hopewell has always been an agent of regime change and he does not hide the fact that he is on the pay roll of those who handle him.

The main agenda for Chin’ono is to remove the Zimbabwean government and replace it with CCC.

Hopewell Chin’ono has shown no respect of the law or the rule of law as they call it.

It is clear that the West is sponsoring several NGOs to remove the Zimbabwean democratically elected government.

Hopewell Chingono is a traitor and a greedy gold digger.

Hopewell Chin’ono is on full pay as he leads the regime change vehicle called digital activism.

There is a lot of money which has been poured into this project and Chin’ono has to justify the funds he has been given.

He is recruiting the youth and several journalists and their aim is to smear and soil the good name of Zimbabwe and its leaders.

It is not a lie that Zimbabwe is under attack and Hopewell Chin’ono is the commander in chief of this unholy treasonous social media army.

Having listened to Hopewell’s speech at the Geneva human rights conference it was clear that he was selective and very economical with the truth.

He was doing his best to show that Zimbabwe is a failed state.

Hopewell’s speech was so biased, it betrayed the hidden facts that Hopewell was reading from a script given to him.

In his blinded self he did not see abuses of human rights by his handlers. He only saw abuses by Zimbabwe.

He could not at all condemn his handlers, like a dog on a leash, Hopewell rolled on painting his country black amid cheers from his owners.

In October 2021 a UN rapporteur issued a report that clearly states US sanctions on Zimbabwe are a gross human rights violation to ordinary Zimbabweans.

These findings escaped Chin’ono who only sees evil in Zimbabwe.

Chin’ono like his party CCC could not see anything wrong with the sanctions which have ravaged Zimbabwe.

It is not a secret that sanctions have deprived our people of basic education, basic rights to proper health facilities, basic rights to employment, yet Chin’ono spoke to please his handlers.

This hypocrisy stinks and Hopewell sees nothing wrong with his inflammatory misinformation.

Chin’ono is the beneficiary of over eleven million United states dollars which was poured by the US embassy into online media houses and civil societies.

Hopewell is the commander in a persistent request for sanctions against Zimbabwe hoping that people will be starved to rebellion.

From 2018 to this day, Hopewell Chin’ono is working with the US Embassy and other digital activists to create political instability for the purpose of unseating the ruling ZANU PF Party from power.

Hopewell Chin’ono is complaining that Zimbabwe has no freedom of expression yet the same freedom of press he is complaining of being shrinked in Zimbabwe has been shrinked in America and many countries in the war against Russia.

The puppet Chin’ono will never bring condemnation about the violation of human rights for his fellow journalist.

It shows that someone is being used to destabilize Zimbabwe under the guise of human rights violations.

Zimbabweans are wiser and will never be hoodwinked by cheap propaganda meant to tarnish Zimbabwe’s image.

It is true that Magamba Network, led by Samm Monro aka Cde Fatso, which has strong connections to Hopewell received over a million from America.

This included Zenzele Ndebele of CITE who was given a total of US$2 million and was tasked to train social media outlets on how to package their anti-ZANU PF Government messages and orchestrate revolts in Zimbabwe.

Hopewell Chin’ono takes his time to train the people to trash the name of Zimbabwe.

The difficulties in Zimbabwe are as a result of the sanctions. Having condemned thousands of Zimbabweans to suffering through sanctions his handlers unleash him on our people so that he can force them to rebel against Zimbabwe.

All our problems were manifested by Hopewell’s handlers so that Zimbabweans blame their own government.

Zimbabweans have long memories. On February12 2019, Nichols met with Chin’ono and Mduduzi Mathuthu of ZimLive after the failed January 2019 protests to strategise how best digital activism can be promoted.

They received a total of US$1,5 million and were tasked to demonize the Government using satire.

Zimbabwe is aware that there is a project targeting Zimbabwe which was also launched, the Africa Digital Rights Fund of The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa which is being funded by George Soros, HiVOS, Ford Foundation, Global Network Initiative and the Sweden Govt.

It is now clear that as a country we are under attack.

This is High time that the Patriotic Bill be enforced.