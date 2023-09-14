Hope Mafiko wins “My Dream” Painting Competition for African Youth

￼

ZIMBABWEAN girl Hope Mafiko has won the first prize “Tian He” Award at the “My Dream” Painting Competition for African Youth with her painting dispalyed in China’s Shenzhou-16 manned spacecraft.

She painted an artwork titled “One of the Best Interior Architects in Africa” which scooped the price at the competitions.

In March 2023, the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) and the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in Africa co-organized the “My Dream” Painting Competition for African Youth, which attracted more than 2 000 teenage authors in Africa.

Seven other participants, namely Darren Samuel Abraham, Tiller Tatenda Maringa, Noor Qamar Shahzad, Zahrah Abdoola, Izwirashe Blessing Masvodza, Nicole Lebogang Njanjari and Jada Boyd, have also received awards for their excellent works.

Speaking at the awards ceremony at the Chinese Embassy, Ambassador of China to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said 10 paintings including Mafiko’s work got the opportunity to be brought into space by China’s Shenzhou-16 manned spacecraft.

“As you all know our embassy serves as a bridge between our two countries and two peoples in promoting friendship, cooperation and our shared interests,” he said.

“It is always a pleasure to have our Zimbabwean friends here at our embassy. Miss Hope Mafiko is now in China and you will be able to see her later in the main venue of Beijing on screen.

“Mafiko’s work is well-designed with a very distinctive art style. In her painting, two African girls look up to the starry sky, which vividly depicts our mankind’s yearning for the mystical universe.”

Ambassador Zhou said other Zimbabwean youth painters also performed very well in the competition.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to present the awards to you, and together we will be attending the sky-land connective event for a direct dialogue with Chinese taikonauts in space,” he said.

Dear friends, you are the future and hope of Zimbabwe and the world. I wish you and all our young Zimbabwean friends to thrive and become the pillars of this country.

I also want you to bear in mind that China is always your friend. Hopefully, you will be able to visit or even study in China in the future, and realize more of your dreams and goals there. Let us join hands together and build a better Zimbabwe and a better world.”