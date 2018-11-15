Hope for sculptors as Avacarts goes online

Zim sculpture is among the best creative carvings in the world

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Upon the realisation that stone sculpture trade has slowly been dying, Avac Arts, a newly-established virtual gallery has been making inroads in uniting artists to market their work on one platform.

This could see stone sculpture once again becoming one of the most exported art forms.

The virtual market (www.avacarts.com) caters for contemporary African visual art specialising in Shona Sculpture sourced from different parts of the country.

Avac arts director Terrence Musiyiwa said they carefully select work from different artists and market them online for easy access to international markets.

“We are a one-stop shop for sculptures carefully curated from Zambezi to Limpopo, with the entire diversity of Zimbabwe’s stone sculptors wrapped up under one umbrella virtual market,” he said.

The platform has expert sculptors and curators, who scale the length and breadth of the country in search of perfect, unique, authentic bankable works of art that shall both enhance the aesthetic tastes of the art buyer.

It represents a diverse cross section of sculptors originating from Chitungwiza, Hatfield, and Warren Park to as far as Tengenenge.

Musiyiwa said they try by all means to cater for their clients’ needs.

“In the event that a potential buyer does not find a piece that suits their taste on our online gallery, we can assist them find the particular piece while they relax in the comfort of their own home or office”, he said.

Though the platforms market is to sell art, Musiyiwa said the founding of Avac Arts was prompted by a passion for art.

“We believe art is a noble vocation that can contribute immensely towards poverty alleviation in local communities

“We are living in a global village connected together through the internet, what better way to export Zimbabwean art and culture on the global market than through harnessing technology to break down physical barriers,” he said.

Avac Arts also aims to establish a physical space to cater for the traditional markets.