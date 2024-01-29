Hope for Chegutu Pirates revived….Zanu PF, community join hands in rehabilitating Pfupajena stadium

Cde Timburwa assuring the Chegutu community of his support towards reviving Pfupajena Stadium.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE ruling party, Zanu PF and the community have sprung to the rescue of the newly promoted Chegutu Pirates by joining forces in the rehabilitation of Pfupajena Stadium.

Chegutu Pirates finished first in the Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One last season securing a spot in the Castle Lager Premier League.

However, the hope for the soccer-loving community of Chegutu to witness their team play at the heart of the farming and mining town was crushed by the inexistence of a PSL-approved stadium.

In the recent visits to the town by the Zanu PF leadership that included National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, Provincial Chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and, Central committee member and Mashonaland West Minister of State, Marian Chombo, a call was made for the community to work towards reviving the existing infrastructure.

The team is expected to use other stadia as their home ground until their infrastructure is approved by the PSL leadership.

At least US$500 000 is needed for the complete overhaul of the stadium.

Zanu PF’s candidate for Chegutu West in the Saturday by-election, Cde Shackmore Timburwa has chipped in by providing piles of security fence.

He has also promised to work with the local leadership including Chegutu Municipality in the rehabilitation of the stadium.

A local artisanal miner, Mr Timothy Masviba who helped financially, the community team last season, has also started investing in the revival of the stadium.

The business community has also pledged support towards work on the stadium with Agri-Value Chain (AVC)’s David Whitehead also promising to support the cause.

Chegutu Pirates was established in 1963 and this year’s appearance in the premier soccer league is the first in 61 years.

It joins Kariba’s ZPC and Ngezi-Platinum Stars to represent the province.