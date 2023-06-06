Hooker lands drunkard in trouble

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An unknown lady of the night who hooked up with a drunkard in a bar to render her services got the man in trouble after he was allegedly assaulted by a gang of people who invaded the room with one of them claiming to be the woman’s husband.

Panashe Guni (28), who was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful entry charges revealed this to the court after he was asked what had transpired.

This was after Guni had failed to respond to Mr Mangosi’s question on how he was pleading to the charges and if he needed a lawyer as he was sobbing uncontrollably.

Guni, who was also limping and had visible head injuries told the court that he was in pain and was not a thief but merely a victim of “catching” a prostitute in a bar.

“I am not a thief Your Worship, and nothing was recovered on me as alleged. The issue is, l hooked up with a prostitute in a bar who took me to her house where a gang of men got into the room and pounced on me with one of them saying I had taken his wife,” he said.

He added that they took away all his money and started assaulting him calling him a thief.

The State was ordered to investigate the matter thoroughly as he was remanded in custody to June 12.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Sunday at Groom Bridge Avenue in Mt Pleasant in Harare, Guni entered into the bedroom of the complainant (who is not known) and stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and US$675 cash which was in a wallet.

When the complainant saw Guni stealing, he shouted for help. Guni ran away but was chased after and was arrested by a Fawcett security guard.

Only the phone was recovered from Guni and he was taken to the police station.