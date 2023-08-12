Honouring heroes through musical galas

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

Time immemorial, music has always played a pivotal place in the history of Zimbabwe as it has been used to educate, inform and entertain.

During the liberation struggle, song and dance played a critical role in uniting the freedom fighters and the masses while also raising their morale through messages that defined the purpose of the armed struggle.

Music would be used to preserve the morale of freedom fighters in camps and the morale of the masses at home.

To show the power of music, freedom fighters would use music and dances at all-night gatherings called “Pungwe” to educate the masses about the objectives of the armed struggle.

Renowned artists, including the late Comrade Chinx, led the guerrillas with songs like “Maruza Imi”.

Apart from hardships that were experienced during the liberation struggle such as hunger, sickness, isolation from relatives and injuries which the freedom fighters experienced, music beamed a ray of hope among the comrades.

Even at a time when they lacked necessary weapons to fight the enemy that was better equipped and again at a time when the fighters had to soldier on against harsh weather conditions, music remained their source of hope.

Music gave the freedom fighters the impetus to maintain their unwavering stance against the colonisers.

Even post-independence music remains a key pillar in uniting the nation.

It knows no boundary, it cuts across all facets of life. Music still plays a role in the promotion of morals these days.

For instance, sungura musician Alick Macheso unites the nation regardless of political or religious affiliation.

Apart from entertaining, some of his tracks like ‘‘Madhau’’ also carry moral teachings.

To keep the nation united, President Mnangagwa has directed that galas be held nationwide in honour of the late gallant sons and daughters of this nation.

After every Zanu PF Presidential Star Rally, there has been a gala held in commemoration of local heroes and heroines.

It has become Zanu PF’s signature act at its campaign rallies to celebrate national heroes through musical galas that have spiced up the ruling party’s crusade ahead of the August 23 elections.

An array of finest local artists, be it sungura, gospel, Zimdancehall, urban grooves, among other genres, take turns to enthral fans. The most featured have been rising sungura star Mark Ngwazi, dendera crooner Sulumani Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, Roki, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Jah Master and Tambaoga, the ‘Agirimende’ hitmaker.

Others are Leonard Zhakata, Paradzai Mesi, Chief Hwenje, Sandara Ndebele, DT Bio Mudimba and Jeys Marabini.

The jovial mood being witnessed across the galas indeed shows that the Second Republic struck the right cord by affording people the opportunity to celebrate their own heroes and heroines.

So far the seven all-night musical galas held and aired live on the national broadcaster have all been more than a success.

Those who have attended them or watched them live on the national broadcaster can attest that ‘‘Nyika irikufarwa nevene vayo.’’

The choice of venues that have been selected so far are indeed on point with all amenities being in place including ablution facilities.

The sound system used was top notch and there were no sound glitches. The lighting was also on point.

To spice up the musical galas, Government has been hiring the services of the most sought after broadcasters as masters of ceremonies.

Among them the combination of Kanyemba Bonzo and Season “Chikara” Ndundu, who have always lived up to the task, leaving the crowd in stitches.

For some who would have never seen some of the finest artists performing live on stage, they have been braving the cold weathers to witness them perform free of charge, all courtesy of the Second Republic.

Most galas have been ending while the crowd is still demanding more.

For revellers they have also been permitted to bring their drinks of choice which in most cases have been making the nights shorter coupled with the scintillating performances from artists.

The last musical gala was in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland Central, to celebrate the life of national hero Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa.

All the galas have been oversubscribed, with multitudes packing the venues for the others held in Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North provinces.

The chief director strategic communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Major (Rtd) Anywhere Mutambudzi said the musical galas were a product of the directive from the President to honour national heroes ahead of Heroes’ Day celebrations.

Apart from the stated objective, Dr Mutambudzi said the programme was also meant to prop up the arts industry as different artists get to find a platform to showcase their talents.

“So we are going around the country, province by province, we started in Chipinge, we went to Mapisa then Masvingo,” he said.

Dr Mutambudzi said the programme was meant to recognise various liberation war heroes and heroines that did not get much recognition.

“So, there were individuals that were not recognised, meanwhile they played a very key role, these include Ndabaningi Sithole, James Chikerema,” he said. “There are others that were in the limelight, but if you go into the provinces you could see that the top leadership were the ones that can be taken as having contributed the most, at least.

“This is not to belittle any other contributions by any other veterans, contributions are contributions, you can’t quantify them but definitely there’s seniority.”

Dr Mutambudzi said the musical galas were meant to entertain, at the same time reminding the youths about the major role played by the late liberation war fighters.

“This to attain a number of objectives, one of them is to prop up the arts industry so you get the service providers they start to operate, the artists themselves they start to be recognised in functions,” he said.

“We are also entertaining, we are educating and the main message is to say, we should guard the ideals of the liberation struggle, the ones that brought this independence.

“Our independence is sacrosanct, is something that we cannot temper with, we have to guard it jealously.”

Dr Mutambudzi said such events were meant to instil the values of the liberation struggle.

“So, by doing such events, we are sending messages especially to the youth that from the bulk of the people that come to attend, to appreciate where they came from, to appreciate that Zimbabwe did not come easily so we feel it is a worthy cause. We feel that we’re achieving our objectives,” he said.

Thanks to the Second Republic for connecting with its own through musical galas. The first gala, hosted on June 24 at the Chipinge Showground, was held in honour of national hero Rev Sithole, the founding president of Zanu. The gala also coincided with the launch of Zanu PF’s 2023 election campaign in Chipinge.

Rev Sithole, who hails from Chipinge, died in 2000.

In a landmark development, President Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on him in August last year to honour his legacy as one of the country’s founding nationalists.